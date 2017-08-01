Win with Fabric Box Hunt







What is the Fabric Box Hunt?



Join the hunt! Over the next few months Fabric are giving away over 300 limited edition gift boxes jammed full of exclusive Fabric products and collaboration items with some of the coolest brands out there. You can join the hunt at events (following clues from Fabric's Instagram channel) and here at Pinkbike, and every month (August–November) Fabric are giving away 20 of these boxes via a random prize draw.



So what's in the box?



This month you stand to get your hands on the following:

• Exclusive Fabric Scoop Titanium Team Saddle

• Exclusive Fabric Lock-on Grips

• Exclusive Fabric Black Chamber tool

• Exclusive Fabric T-shirt

• Exclusive Fabric Tool Keg

• Fabric Waterbottle

• Fabric Microbar Pump

• Exclusive Giro DND Gloves

• Fabric Stickers and more



How to Enter:



Step 1 : Follow Fabric Cycling on



Step 2 : Click the button below to enter



(Must be logged into your Pinkbike account and following Fabric on Instagram.) : Follow Fabric Cycling on Instagram : Click the button below to enter



You can win these boxes in multiple ways:



1. Simply follow @fabriccycyling on Instagram and post a comment using the hashtag #boxhunt on one of their images to be in with a chance of winning a box in their weekly giveaway



2. Fabric athletes and dealers will be hiding and giving away Fabric boxes at bike shops and at events all over the world. Fabric's Instagram channel will reveal the clues and potentially lead you to one of these boxes!



3. Fabric want to ensure everyone at Pinkbike can also have the opportunity to get their hands on a gift box and every month PB will be hosting a giveaway of 20 Boxes. Enter here!













About Fabric



Fabric uses innovative design, pioneering techniques and fresh thinking to create unique and world first cycling products. Function | Performance | Technology | Ergonomics | Elegance



We believe that cycling products can be improved. Our mission is to combine technology, design and a deep understanding of the cycling industry to create a world beating range of products that make the ride better. We push the boundaries by taking an unconventional approach to development. We look outside of the bicycle industry, applying the latest engineering and manufacturing technologies to construct products in ways that no other manufacturer has done to date. The result is a range of products that combine form and function to perfectly suit the needs of the modern cyclist.



We do all of this from our design office in Frome, Somerset, U.K. We work on great products, test them relentlessly, and develop them further so that the design is sleek and so that they have improved functionality over other available products at the same price point. We’re a new brand but we have big plans. We launched with a range of world beating saddles and have now expanded into bar tape, grips, water bottles, and tools. There are more exciting products to come; watch this space.















