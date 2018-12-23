Win Giro Havoc H20 Jacket & Shorts - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The Havoc™ H2O Jacket:

The Havoc™ H2O Jacket is the antidote to soggy, wet and cold conditions. This jacket is a solid performer that shrugs off rain and damp with a seam sealed 3-layer stretch DWR laminate matched to ripstop Cordura® lower sleeves and a waterproof zipper. And with adjustable hem, hood and sleeve openings, you can shut out the elements to stay dry in the wettest conditions. At the same time, this jacket offers exceptional breathability, enhanced by two zippered ventilation panels plus a vented exhaust on the back to keep your core dry. Hand pockets and genuine 3M® reflective details round out this mainstay for wet weather riding.



• Relaxed fit

• Durable 2-way stretch 3-layer laminated material

• Cordura® ripstop extra durable lower sleeve material

• 15,000mm waterproof

• Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating

• Fully seam sealed

• Waterproof front zipper

• 2 zippered core ventilation panels / Hand Pockets

• Back exhaust ventilation opening

• Adjustable Hem, Hood and Sleeve Opening with pull tabs

• 3M® Reflective logos (except Storm)

• Main Body: 100% nylon

• Lower Sleeves: Cordura® 100% nylon



Havoc H20 Short:

The Havoc™ H20 Short combines the fit of our favorite enduro-inspired riding shorts with construction and features designed to shrug off rain and damp, gritty trails. The seam sealed 3-layer stretch DWR laminate fabric is matched to ripstop Cordura® seat panel for enhanced durability and resistance to abrasion and grit. Waterproof zippers on the vent panels and the secure back pocket shut out cold and rain, and adjustable waist and leg openings help to optimize fit while allowing for breathability. Genuine 3M® reflective details round out this mainstay for wet weather riding.



• Relaxed fit

• Durable 2-way stretch 3-layer laminated material

• Cordura® ripstop extra durable seat panel

• 15,000mm waterproof

• Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating

• Fully seam sealed

• Waterproof zippered leg ventilation panels

• Waterproof zippered back waist pocket

• Exterior waist adjustment with pull tabs

• Leg opening adjustment

• 3M® Reflective logos (except Storm)

• Main Body: 100% nylon

• Seat: Cordura®100% nylon"



Total MSRP $360 USD



www.giro.com

MENTIONS: