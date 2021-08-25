Win It Wednesday presented by crankbrothers




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win one of two pairs of Crankbrothers Classics Collection Shoes!

Crankbrothers Classics Collection Shoes Details:

You’ve seen your favorite riders sporting them on the track this season. Now you can win a pair of your own shoes in this classic colorway. Available in Mallet Speed Lace and Stamp Speed Lace, Crankbrothers’ new Classics Collection brings iconic street style to the trail.

The Mallet clip-in shoe comes with Crankbrothers cleat pre-installed so they are ready to ride with Crankbrothers pedals right out of the box. The Stamp flat shoe outsole is optimized for Crankbrothers Stamp pedal body, though it is designed to work with any flat pedal. The Speed Lace closure system offers fast adjustment, a strap for secure closure and a pocket to safely tuck laces.

Two winners will be selected to win their choice of one pair of shoes from the Classics Collection – either the Mallet Speed Lace or Stamp Speed Lace – in their size.

MSRP: $169.99 Mallet Speed Lace / $149.99 Stamp Speed Lace


Contest Terms and Conditions


**August 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to September 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

