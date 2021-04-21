Win It Wednesday presented by Crankbrothers




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win 1 of 3 Pairs of Crankbrothers Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals.

Prize Details:


Crankbrothers Prize Details:

Every time Crankbrothers launches a new product, riders demand it in Oil Slick on Instagram. Crankbrothers listened and has just introduced a Limited Edition Oil Slick pedal collection. Now available in Stamp 7 in Small and Large, its size specific pro-level concave platform pedal available in both small and large sizes. And for clip-in riders, available in Mallet E LS, the ultimate clip-in pedal with adjustable pins, and a long spindle. Crankbrothers only produced a limited number of Oil Slick pedals, so sign up for your chance to win them while you can!

Three winners will be selected to win their choice of one pair of Oil Slick pedals – Stamp 7 Large, Stamp 7 Small, or Mallet E LS.

Learn more at crankbrothers.com


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Crankbrothers, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**April 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to May 2, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

15 Comments

  • 13 0
 ugh, i HATE oil slick. *enters prize draw anyways*
  • 1 0
 agreed
  • 11 1
 the oil slick disease spreads faster than goddamn covid
  • 6 0
 Here for the, "I've never won anything on Pb, so these contests must just be a paid ad" comments.
  • 5 1
 I know some people hate them, but I think the oil slick look is so good. I think the only thing better is that copperized finish (whatever it's called).
  • 3 0
 Can't stress how much I don't want these pedals. Hope they go to a good home!
  • 2 0
 if you win them can i have them
  • 1 0
 @BigPapi69: I didn't enter! Haha
  • 3 0
 So I'm guessing I'm in the minority of the people who kinda like oil slick?
  • 1 0
 I am on team oilslick. I have the lacondeguy vaults on my otherwise almost all black jump bike and they look dope, the finish isn't very tough though and you get corrosion creeping under it from the laser etched logos. I am on my second set after the first were replaced and they are doing the same thing.
  • 2 0
 i love oilslick if you have something to match it, if not it doesn't look good.
  • 1 0
 just bought some red mallets that match my bike, hopefully I don't get the rainbow version
  • 3 0
 These pedals look slick.
  • 1 0
 These will go great on my golden pole.
  • 1 0
 İs for me?

