Win It Wednesday presented by Crankbrothers



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win 1 of 3 Pairs of Crankbrothers Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals.

Prize Details:



Crankbrothers Prize Details:



Every time Crankbrothers launches a new product, riders demand it in Oil Slick on Instagram. Crankbrothers listened and has just introduced a Limited Edition Oil Slick pedal collection. Now available in



Three winners will be selected to win their choice of one pair of Oil Slick pedals – Stamp 7 Large, Stamp 7 Small, or Mallet E LS.



Learn more at crankbrothers.com

Every time Crankbrothers launches a new product, riders demand it in Oil Slick on Instagram. Crankbrothers listened and has just introduced a Limited Edition Oil Slick pedal collection. Now available in Stamp 7 in Small and Large , its size specific pro-level concave platform pedal available in both small and large sizes. And for clip-in riders, available in Mallet E LS , the ultimate clip-in pedal with adjustable pins, and a long spindle. Crankbrothers only produced a limited number of Oil Slick pedals, so sign up for your chance to win them while you can!Three winners will be selected to win their choice of one pair of Oil Slick pedals – Stamp 7 Large, Stamp 7 Small, or Mallet E LS.Learn more at

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Crankbrothers, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**April 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to May 2, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)