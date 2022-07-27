Win It Wednesday presented by Goodyear



Prize Pack Details:



Win two pairs of Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Enduro tires



The Newton MTF (Mountain Front), part of the Goodyear range of mountain tires developed for gravity disciplines, best suited to your front wheel in a broad range of conditions from loose dust to wet loam. Most at home on challenging terrain where high levels of control are required.



The Newton MTR (Mountain Rear), part of our ultimate tire package developed for gravity riding & racing. A tire that’s best bringing up the rear while sprinting out the start hut of your race run, as you attack those loose off camber sections, hold the line on rocky chutes and pinballing down rock sections.



Value: $320 USD



Learn more at



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win two pairs of Goodyear tires.

**July 27, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to August 8 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)