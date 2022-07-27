Win It Wednesday presented by Goodyear



Prize Pack Details:

Win two pairs of Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Enduro tires

The Newton MTF (Mountain Front), part of the Goodyear range of mountain tires developed for gravity disciplines, best suited to your front wheel in a broad range of conditions from loose dust to wet loam. Most at home on challenging terrain where high levels of control are required.

The Newton MTR (Mountain Rear), part of our ultimate tire package developed for gravity riding & racing. A tire that’s best bringing up the rear while sprinting out the start hut of your race run, as you attack those loose off camber sections, hold the line on rocky chutes and pinballing down rock sections.

Value: $320 USD

Learn more at goodyearbike.com





How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win two pairs of Goodyear tires.


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Goodyear, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**July 27, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to August 8 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
Fox Sues SRAM Over Fork Bleed Valves
83871 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
58456 views
Review: The 155mm Revel Rail 29 Wants More Uphill
52717 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'
46143 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
37995 views
No, Mondraker Isn't Working on a 31” Wheel Enduro Bike
34931 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
33781 views
Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships
31439 views

11 Comments

  • 9 0
 I wonder if this 'ENTER' button ever does anything...
  • 3 0
 Entered. But will prefer a pair of dhf’s
  • 1 0
 How many pairs for 320$? Just 1 or???
Is I9 carbon wheelset included in price?
Asking for a friend…
  • 2 0
 Tires or Tyres?
  • 3 0
 Tyres.
  • 2 0
 @fartymarty: you're tyred of 'tires'?
  • 1 0
 275/35 ZR19 please
  • 1 0
 Did i win it?
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009288
Mobile Version of Website