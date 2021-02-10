Win It Wednesday presented by HILX




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a set of HILX Sunglasses.

Prize Details:


HILX Youngblood Sunglasses (w/ MTB lenses) Details:

Youngblood brings back the vintage look of the good old days while packing it with modern days touch. Allowing you to be at the center of the spotlight, while saving you from all the flashes.

· Lens tailor-made for MTB for high clarity, high contrast to reveals more road details and prevent eye tiredness, help you stay sharp & focus on the road.
· Patented AKTIV 4 directional hinge allows the temple to go in-and-out and also up-and-down. Tested over 10,000 times, the AKTIV hinge allows the temple to move freely while the lens sit unaffected on your nose.
· Constructed from durable and flexible TR90 material from Switzerland results in ultra-lightweight and comfortable to wear.
· Coated with triple scratch resistant coating. Worry less about your lenses and more about where to go next.
· Shatter resistant nylon lens offering the protection your eyes deserve
· MSRP $109 USD
Hilx Ronin Shape Shifter Sunglasses Details:

Ronin is a versatile sunglasses-slash-goggle for MTB enthusiasts. The UNiBROW Magnetic Sweat Bar will keep your sweat out of your eyes when your eyebrows refuse to do their job properly. Together with our SHAPESHIFTER™, you can go from chill mode to full downhill rig in the matter of seconds. This “Swiss Army knife” will be your go-to pair of sunglasses for all cycling events!

· Patented design Unibrow Sweat bar allows you to keep undistracted and dry regardless the situation.
· Depending the situation, you could interchange it between a goggle and the sunglasses.
· 100% UV Protection from UVA and UVB, filtering all harmful rays.
· Coated with triple scratch resistant coating. Worry less about your lenses and more about where to go next.
· MSRP: $99

Prize Pack also includes a 5 Panel Hat ($59), Hilx Hard Case ($39), Fisherman Hat ($49), Beanie Hat ($39), Towel ($39), Lens Cloth ($29), T-Shirt ($39), & a Multi-function screw driver ($29).

Learn more at hilxeyewear.com



Contest Terms and Conditions


**February 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to February 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

