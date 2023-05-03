PRIZE:
A 4060 Frameset
in YUMGUM colour + shock from SCOR Mountain BikesDETAILS:
SCOR Mountain Bikes are giving you the chance to win a 4060 frameset in the beloved YumGum colourway complete with shock, to get you started or to add to your ultimate dream build! With the 4060 frame you can ride it all, from alpine single track to bike park shredding, this frame can really do it all. Good luck!
MSRP - $3,699 USD How does Win It Wednesday work? Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a 4060 Frameset in YUMGUM colour and shock.
