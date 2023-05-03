Win It Wednesday presented by SCOR Mountain Bikes

PRIZE: A 4060 Frameset in YUMGUM colour + shock from SCOR Mountain Bikes

DETAILS: SCOR Mountain Bikes are giving you the chance to win a 4060 frameset in the beloved YumGum colourway complete with shock, to get you started or to add to your ultimate dream build! With the 4060 frame you can ride it all, from alpine single track to bike park shredding, this frame can really do it all. Good luck!

MSRP - $3,699 USD




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a 4060 Frameset in YUMGUM colour and shock.

Enter Here



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Scor


25 Comments

  • 21 0
 I want to kick this off by saying something positive: Sweet prize! It would be awesome to win something like this!
  • 10 1
 This does not help your chances.
  • 8 0
 When I win this, I'll yell "He shoots he Scor's!"
  • 4 0
 @og-squid-mtb: Yeah, I know. I just wanted to balance out the inevitable bellyaching about whatever that’s gonna go down in the comments. Express gratitude rather than negativity.
  • 1 0
 @TheR: Okay, I won't say anything about the color. I want to, but I won't.
  • 6 0
 Always wonder if not selecting "Yes, I would like to receive the latest information from..." affects chances of winning. Like slim to none, to just none.
  • 3 4
 As someone that works in tech, It does.
  • 3 0
 It shouldn’t, unless the contest is structured to add entries based on signing up. Companies that change the odds based on that would really be setting themselves up for a class action lawsuit.
  • 7 0
 It's not available to my country, lovely
  • 3 0
 The SCOR... denture edition? The ultimate dental connection.
  • 2 1
 The not available in your location is a joke. When did Pinkbike become geographically limited? Kinda defeats the point of being a global website…
  • 2 0
 Its not Pinkbike actually giving this away, you aggro dubba.
  • 1 0
 its ok man you weren't gonna win it regardless
  • 1 0
 No available in my location? Is that because they know that the frame will fill with Norsk mud around the shock and explode Smile
  • 1 0
 It wont let me submit my details? The box is blank same for last weeks win it wensday to..
  • 1 0
 Same
  • 2 0
 No available in you location. Bugger!!
  • 3 1
 I am once again here to tell you that iframes blow.
  • 1 0
 but what about an iframe with a shock?
  • 3 0
 Never Win Wednesday
  • 2 0
 you got dis man, you got dis.
  • 2 0
 Lol. Can’t win a Swiss frame in Switzerland apparently…
  • 1 0
 Unavailable here too. BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 The link to SCOR website doesn’t work on my iPad





