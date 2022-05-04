Win It Wednesday presented by 7iDP





7iDP Prize Pack Details:



7iDP has you covered to protect you no matter what type of ride you are doing. Long trail rides, grab the M2 helmet and a pair of the Sam Hill Lite knee pads. Bike park day or enduro race, grab the Project 23 carbon helmet and the CE level 2 Sam Hill knee pads. The Project glove is versatile enough for no matter what you are doing. The poly/cotton T is great for after rides or even on the bike with our Coolmax Crew sock. Most importantly, why not show off a pair of Sam Hill knee pads autographed by the man himself. Winner picks the color and size of all items except for the autographed pads.



Complete prize pack includes a





Value: Over $700 USD



Learn more



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a 7iDP Prize Pack Including 2 Helmets & Autographed Sam Hill Knee Pads!

Enter Here

**May 4, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to May 18 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)