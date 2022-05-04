Win It Wednesday presented by 7iDP



7iDP Prize Pack Details:

7iDP has you covered to protect you no matter what type of ride you are doing. Long trail rides, grab the M2 helmet and a pair of the Sam Hill Lite knee pads. Bike park day or enduro race, grab the Project 23 carbon helmet and the CE level 2 Sam Hill knee pads. The Project glove is versatile enough for no matter what you are doing. The poly/cotton T is great for after rides or even on the bike with our Coolmax Crew sock. Most importantly, why not show off a pair of Sam Hill knee pads autographed by the man himself. Winner picks the color and size of all items except for the autographed pads.

Complete prize pack includes a Project 23 carbon helmet ($359.99), M2 helmet ($99.99), Sam Hill knee pads ($89.99), Sam Hill Lite knee pads ($79.99), Project gloves ($34.99), Crew Socks ($16.50), and a Logo T-shirt ($28.00) PLUS a pair of autographed Sam Hill knee pads (PRICELESS).


Value: Over $700 USD

Learn more here.





How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a 7iDP Prize Pack Including 2 Helmets & Autographed Sam Hill Knee Pads!


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from 7iDP, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**May 4, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to May 18 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
58151 views
Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike
51047 views
Field Test: Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
49013 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
42181 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
40478 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
33369 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
32712 views
First Ride: Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Tires
29460 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Will the knee pads be new or used?
  • 1 0
 I want to win me some sick gear!
  • 1 0
 Those riding clipless should not enter, have some dignity! Wink
  • 1 0
 Too late, sorry! Big Grin
  • 1 2
 My favorite color is ham





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007448
Mobile Version of Website