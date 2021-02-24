How does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a prize pack from 7protection.Prize Details:
7 Protection Project 23 Helmet Details:
Industry leading full face protection for days in the park or taking on the clock
– S.E.R.T slip plane system reduces impacts causing C.T.E
– The most ventilated full face hard shell helmet on the market
– Carbon shell using our Project lab layering process to reduce weight as much as possible
– Easy position visor angle no bolts needed
– Injection molded branded trim to protect carbon helmet shell
– AGION anti-microbial liner helps to keep things smelling fresh
– TF (Through Flow) Goggle ventilation allows full air flow
– Quick release liner for easy washing and cleaning
– Supplied with padded pro helmet bag
– Meets CE, CPSC, AS, ASTM F1952-15 standards
– Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL (size large weight 922g)
7 Protection Sam Hill Knee Pads Details:
Developed with EWS champion Sam Hill. His signature knee pad boasts extra side protection and all day comfort in a winning package.
– High length compression design to prevent pad from slipping
– Extra padding surrounding main knee cap for increased protection and support
– Silicone printed gripper on inside of cuffs
– Silicone printed logo on top and bottom outside cuffs to grip silicone on to shorts
– Mesh back for increased airflow
– Tested beyond CE EN 1621-1:2012 Level 2
– Pre-curved fit for ultimate comfort
– Weight 340g (size L)
7 Protection Sam Hill Elbow Pads Details:
Developed with EWS champion Sam Hill. His signature lite elbow pad has all day comfort in a winning minimal package.
– Rollable and stash-able using the elastic loop
– Durable elbow cap fabric for increased durability and protection
– Compression square line Ripstop spandex allows for a durable lightweight feel
– Long bicep length fit for no slippage and all day comfort
– Articulated cut for the perfect fit
– Silicone top and bottom elastic gripper
– Tested beyond CE/ EN 1621/1 Level 1
– Weight 105G pair (size XL)
Prize Pack includes a 7protection Project 23 helmet ($349.99), Sam Hill Lite elbow pads ($64.99), Sam Hill knee pads ($84.99), a T-shirt ($24.99) and a signed pair of Sam Hill knee pads.
Learn more at 7protection.com
Enter Here*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from 7protection, you may unsubscribe at any time.Contest Terms and Conditions**February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)
23 Comments
So, you're reading the company name, not seeing a quantity........
through the miracle of Google Translate:
O nome da empresa é Seven Protection
Então, você está lendo o nome da empresa, não vendo uma quantidade
Post a Comment