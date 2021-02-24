Win It Wednesday presented by 7protection



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a prize pack from 7protection.

Prize Details:



7 Protection Project 23 Helmet Details:

Industry leading full face protection for days in the park or taking on the clock



– S.E.R.T slip plane system reduces impacts causing C.T.E

– The most ventilated full face hard shell helmet on the market

– Carbon shell using our Project lab layering process to reduce weight as much as possible

– Easy position visor angle no bolts needed

– Injection molded branded trim to protect carbon helmet shell

– AGION anti-microbial liner helps to keep things smelling fresh

– TF (Through Flow) Goggle ventilation allows full air flow

– Quick release liner for easy washing and cleaning

– Supplied with padded pro helmet bag

– Meets CE, CPSC, AS, ASTM F1952-15 standards

– Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL (size large weight 922g)



7 Protection Sam Hill Knee Pads Details:

Developed with EWS champion Sam Hill. His signature knee pad boasts extra side protection and all day comfort in a winning package.



– High length compression design to prevent pad from slipping

– Extra padding surrounding main knee cap for increased protection and support

– Silicone printed gripper on inside of cuffs

– Silicone printed logo on top and bottom outside cuffs to grip silicone on to shorts

– Mesh back for increased airflow

– Tested beyond CE EN 1621-1:2012 Level 2

– Pre-curved fit for ultimate comfort

– Weight 340g (size L)



7 Protection Sam Hill Elbow Pads Details:

Developed with EWS champion Sam Hill. His signature lite elbow pad has all day comfort in a winning minimal package.

– Rollable and stash-able using the elastic loop

– Durable elbow cap fabric for increased durability and protection

– Compression square line Ripstop spandex allows for a durable lightweight feel

– Long bicep length fit for no slippage and all day comfort

– Articulated cut for the perfect fit

– Silicone top and bottom elastic gripper

– Tested beyond CE/ EN 1621/1 Level 1

– Weight 105G pair (size XL)





Prize Pack includes a



Learn more at 7protection.com

Industry leading full face protection for days in the park or taking on the clock– S.E.R.T slip plane system reduces impacts causing C.T.E– The most ventilated full face hard shell helmet on the market– Carbon shell using our Project lab layering process to reduce weight as much as possible– Easy position visor angle no bolts needed– Injection molded branded trim to protect carbon helmet shell– AGION anti-microbial liner helps to keep things smelling fresh– TF (Through Flow) Goggle ventilation allows full air flow– Quick release liner for easy washing and cleaning– Supplied with padded pro helmet bag– Meets CE, CPSC, AS, ASTM F1952-15 standards– Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL (size large weight 922g)Developed with EWS champion Sam Hill. His signature knee pad boasts extra side protection and all day comfort in a winning package.– High length compression design to prevent pad from slipping– Extra padding surrounding main knee cap for increased protection and support– Silicone printed gripper on inside of cuffs– Silicone printed logo on top and bottom outside cuffs to grip silicone on to shorts– Mesh back for increased airflow– Tested beyond CE EN 1621-1:2012 Level 2– Pre-curved fit for ultimate comfort– Weight 340g (size L)Developed with EWS champion Sam Hill. His signature lite elbow pad has all day comfort in a winning minimal package.– Rollable and stash-able using the elastic loop– Durable elbow cap fabric for increased durability and protection– Compression square line Ripstop spandex allows for a durable lightweight feel– Long bicep length fit for no slippage and all day comfort– Articulated cut for the perfect fit– Silicone top and bottom elastic gripper– Tested beyond CE/ EN 1621/1 Level 1– Weight 105G pair (size XL)Prize Pack includes a 7protection Project 23 helmet ($349.99), Sam Hill Lite elbow pads ($64.99), Sam Hill knee pads ($84.99), a T-shirt ($24.99) and a signed pair of Sam Hill knee pads.Learn more at

Knee pads signed by none other than Sam Hill.

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from 7protection, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)