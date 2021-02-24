Win It Wednesday presented by 7protection




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a prize pack from 7protection.

Prize Details:


7 Protection Project 23 Helmet Details:
Industry leading full face protection for days in the park or taking on the clock

– S.E.R.T slip plane system reduces impacts causing C.T.E
– The most ventilated full face hard shell helmet on the market
– Carbon shell using our Project lab layering process to reduce weight as much as possible
– Easy position visor angle no bolts needed
– Injection molded branded trim to protect carbon helmet shell
– AGION anti-microbial liner helps to keep things smelling fresh
– TF (Through Flow) Goggle ventilation allows full air flow
– Quick release liner for easy washing and cleaning
– Supplied with padded pro helmet bag
– Meets CE, CPSC, AS, ASTM F1952-15 standards
– Sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL (size large weight 922g)

7 Protection Sam Hill Knee Pads Details:
Developed with EWS champion Sam Hill. His signature knee pad boasts extra side protection and all day comfort in a winning package.

– High length compression design to prevent pad from slipping
– Extra padding surrounding main knee cap for increased protection and support
– Silicone printed gripper on inside of cuffs
– Silicone printed logo on top and bottom outside cuffs to grip silicone on to shorts
– Mesh back for increased airflow
– Tested beyond CE EN 1621-1:2012 Level 2
– Pre-curved fit for ultimate comfort
– Weight 340g (size L)

7 Protection Sam Hill Elbow Pads Details:
Developed with EWS champion Sam Hill. His signature lite elbow pad has all day comfort in a winning minimal package.
– Rollable and stash-able using the elastic loop
– Durable elbow cap fabric for increased durability and protection
– Compression square line Ripstop spandex allows for a durable lightweight feel
– Long bicep length fit for no slippage and all day comfort
– Articulated cut for the perfect fit
– Silicone top and bottom elastic gripper
– Tested beyond CE/ EN 1621/1 Level 1
– Weight 105G pair (size XL)


Prize Pack includes a 7protection Project 23 helmet ($349.99), Sam Hill Lite elbow pads ($64.99), Sam Hill knee pads ($84.99), a T-shirt ($24.99) and a signed pair of Sam Hill knee pads.

Learn more at 7protection.com


Knee pads signed by none other than Sam Hill.


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from 7protection, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


23 Comments

  • 11 0
 Just to clarify because it isn't specified, the prize pack consists of a Project 23 carbon helmet, Sam Hill knee pads, Sam Hill Lite elbow pads, and a T-shirt all in the winner's size as well as a pair of signed Sam Hill knee pads.
  • 2 3
 My understanding of it is that the winner will receive a helmet, knee pads, elbow pads, and a t-shirt, all in their size. The signature part just means Sam Hill helped design them and are what he uses. They are not signed by him.
  • 1 0
 Not just in specific sizes?
  • 1 0
 @person-named-john: No it is signed, check the 7idp site, there are no signs in them
  • 3 0
 Good gear 7idp, I’ve had 2 of their helmets and always fit me well.
  • 1 0
 What's your head shape?
  • 1 0
 ..this is by far one the best win it Wednesday thus far. Thats a lot of merchandise and an autographed knee pad as well! Damn 7idp stepping up the W.I.W. game
  • 1 0
 I'm confused. Seven prize packs are available or am I lost in translation? Or both?
  • 1 0
 Seven is the brand
  • 2 0
 @Paulo: The company name is Seven Protection 7protection.com

So, you're reading the company name, not seeing a quantity........


through the miracle of Google Translate:

O nome da empresa é Seven Protection

Então, você está lendo o nome da empresa, não vendo uma quantidade
  • 1 0
 Those Sam Hill 7idp are comfortable as hell, precisely looking for new knee pads and those are in the list.
  • 1 0
 me me me me me me me me me plleeaaaassssseeeeee
  • 1 0
 7 chipmunks spinning on a branch
  • 1 0
 Can 2nd place prize be Sam Hill just signing me knees?
  • 1 0
 Definitely need new knee pads and have been eyeing these ones for a bit.
  • 1 1
 Actually signed or his signature printed on them?
  • 5 0
 No it looks like it’s joined up writing mate
  • 1 0
 @McArdle: Cool, hope it does not wash out
  • 1 0
 Can I get them without the writing? @pinkbikestaff
  • 1 0
 @ridingrascal: Why would you not want his signature?
  • 2 3
 Only in Size Md and Lg
  • 6 0
 dont start this again
  • 1 0
 Nah XS and XXL ONLY...

Post a Comment



