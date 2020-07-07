How does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Bontrager Line Pro 30 wheelset.Prize Details:
Bontrager Pro Line Wheelset
An industry-leading wheel set that makes upgrading to carbon wheels an easy decision. Rapid Drive 108 hubs provide instant engagement, while OCLV Carbon rims add confidence with best-in-class strength and durability. Line Pro 30 wheels crush the competition and are ready to conquer any trail.
• OCLV Pro Carbon offers an optimised blend of weight, strength and durability
• Rapid Drive 108 hub instantly transfers effort into forward momentum
• Tubeless-ready (TLR) rims allow for quick upgrades to tubeless
• Boost 110/148 and Stacked Lacing dramatically increase wheel stiffness
• An ultra-durable OCLV Carbon rim with 29 mm internal and 36 mm external width, 28 hole fr/r
• 28 front/rear DT Swiss Aerolite14/17G spokes with Alpina alloy locking nipples
• 6 bolt disc, Shimano 10-/11-speed, SRAM XD driver available separately
• Includes an installed TLR rim strip, TLR valve and valve core removal tool
Value of $1729.98 USD
Learn more at trekbikes.com
