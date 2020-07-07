Win It Wednesday presented by Bontrager



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Bontrager Line Pro 30 wheelset.

Prize Details:


Bontrager Pro Line Wheelset

An industry-leading wheel set that makes upgrading to carbon wheels an easy decision. Rapid Drive 108 hubs provide instant engagement, while OCLV Carbon rims add confidence with best-in-class strength and durability. Line Pro 30 wheels crush the competition and are ready to conquer any trail.

• OCLV Pro Carbon offers an optimised blend of weight, strength and durability
• Rapid Drive 108 hub instantly transfers effort into forward momentum
• Tubeless-ready (TLR) rims allow for quick upgrades to tubeless
• Boost 110/148 and Stacked Lacing dramatically increase wheel stiffness
• An ultra-durable OCLV Carbon rim with 29 mm internal and 36 mm external width, 28 hole fr/r
• 28 front/rear DT Swiss Aerolite14/17G spokes with Alpina alloy locking nipples
• 6 bolt disc, Shimano 10-/11-speed, SRAM XD driver available separately
• Includes an installed TLR rim strip, TLR valve and valve core removal tool

Value of $1729.98 USD

Learn more at trekbikes.com


Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Bongtrager/Trek, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**July 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to July 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


