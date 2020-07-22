Win It Wednesday presented by Cannondale



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Cannondale Scapel SE 2.

Prize Details:


Cannondale Scalpel SE 2 Details:

The New Cutting Edge. Scalpel SE is the ultimate marathon racer and high-speed trail slayer. World Cup fast and all-mountain fierce – this is next-level cross-country mountain bike performance.

• Lightweight BallisTec carbon FlexPivot frame
• RockShox SID Select 120mm fork
• SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed shifting
• Shimano MT500 hydro disc brakes
• Stan's NoTubes Crest S1 tubeless-ready rims
• Cannondale DownLow dropper post

Value of $4000 USD

Learn more at cannondale.com


Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Bongtrager/Trek, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**July 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to August 5, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Just 1 question - what is my surname for in a simple "Win it" ? Being logged in is not enough?
Just qurious..
  • 1 0
 *By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Bongtrager/Trek, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Oh rly? So i apply for a cannondale and i recieve email from trek lol

But i really like that bike.
  • 2 0
 Why would Bontrager/Trek want to send me information when I enter to win a Cannondale?
  • 1 0
 Doesn’t look like a session
  • 1 0
 great! until the chainstays snapppppp
  • 1 0
 Carbon and sx... An interesting combo

