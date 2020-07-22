How does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Cannondale Scapel SE 2.Prize Details:
Cannondale Scalpel SE 2 Details:
The New Cutting Edge. Scalpel SE is the ultimate marathon racer and high-speed trail slayer. World Cup fast and all-mountain fierce – this is next-level cross-country mountain bike performance.
• Lightweight BallisTec carbon FlexPivot frame
• RockShox SID Select 120mm fork
• SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed shifting
• Shimano MT500 hydro disc brakes
• Stan's NoTubes Crest S1 tubeless-ready rims
• Cannondale DownLow dropper post
Value of $4000 USD
Learn more at cannondale.com
**July 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time ("PST ") to August 5, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the "Contest Period")
Just qurious..
Oh rly? So i apply for a cannondale and i recieve email from trek
But i really like that bike.
