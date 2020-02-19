Win It Wednesday presented by KS Suspension



Prize Details:



LEV INTEGRA’S internally routed cable significantly cleans up the look of your bike. With shifter cables, brake lines and lock out cables clamped and zip tied to your carbon fiber piece of art, mountain bike frames have begun to look like an IT guy’s fantasy. Clear the clutter while benefiting from legendary LEV technology – now available in 175mm travel.



• Forged alloy micro adjustable head with black steel bolts

• Adjustable air sprung hydraulic cartridge

• Hard anodized stanchion

• Patented one-way roller-clutch bearing

• Black laser etched seal collar

• Precision machined alloy mast

• User-friendly cable interface specifically designed for internal frame routing

• Compatible with all Southpaw, KG and Westy style remotes



$359 USD



Learn more at

**February 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to February 28, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)