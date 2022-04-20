Win It Wednesday presented by Fox Factory




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Fox 36 fork!

Prize Details:


Fox 36 Details:

The FOX 36 is the undisputed all-mountain champion. For MY23 the FOX 36 fork receives an update in the form of a new crown with updated design and engineering for more steer tube overlap improving durability and maintaining stiffness while dropping 20 grams.

Value: $1,149 USD

Learn more here.



Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Fox Factory, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**April 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to May 3 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Sooo fellow internet gladiators, what are we going to complain about this weeks reward? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Happy 420
  • 3 0
 The fact that Fox forks don't come with enough space for two water bottles. That's messed up.
  • 2 0
 I don't have a bike for this fork.. I'll have to build another one just to use it!
  • 3 0
 I'm ready to NOT win again! Let's go!
  • 2 0
 26" and straight 1 1/8 steerer please
  • 1 0
 It's easy for you. I'm looking for a 24" straight steerer disc brakes qr air fork..
  • 2 0
 Does it come in 26"?

