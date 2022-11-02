Win It Wednesday presented by MagicShine



PRIZE 1: Monteer 8000S V2.0 Remote Mountain Bike Light + MJ 906S All-Around Bike Headlight + MJ 6260B Helmet Garmin Mount ($637.99)

Details: The MONTEER 8000S GALAXY V2 remote control supports reliable control within a 5-meter range thanks to its 2.4G wireless transmission technology. Hands-free and easy to operate, the remote control is elegantly minimalistic and contains only two buttons, making it ideally suited for MTB adventurers and extreme skiers.


PRIZE 2. Monteer 6500S V2.0 Remote Mountain Bike Light + MJ 900S Lightweight Mountain Bike Light + MJ 6260B Helmet Garmin Mount ($459.99)

Details: The MONTEER 6500S ZEUS Remote Version can be controlled with one small and flexible wireless remote. Discover exciting night adventures and sweep the darkness whilst cycling, skiing and varies outdoor activities.


PRIZE 3: RN 3000 Powerful Bicycle Light + TTA mount + SEEMEE 200 Tail Light ($244.99)

Details: The RN 3000 is a powerful bicycle light that utilizes two 21700 integrated batteries with 10,000mAh super high capacity.






How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win one of three prizes from Magic Shine


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Magic Shine, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**November 2, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to November 15 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Magic Shine Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
Burning Question: Why Are So Many Bike Manufacturers Putting Cables Through the Headset?
84004 views
First Look: 2023 Scott Genius & Genius ST
79305 views
[Updated] Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
65438 views
Must Watch: Braydon Bringhurst Attempts to Climb the Whole Enchilada in '8600FT'
64574 views
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
35629 views
Field Test: Allied Cycle Works BC40 - The Fun Race Bike
32753 views
Slack Randoms: Raleigh Relaunches the Burner BMX, Parisian Bicycle Hearses, Rocket Lawn Chairs & More
32621 views
Tool's High-Pivot Prototype is Machined in Canada
30633 views

15 Comments

  • 4 0
 How many persons play every weeks ??
  • 3 0
 How many persons votes count? Does clicking the spam me box help?
  • 4 0
 Light me up!
  • 2 0
 Perfect for the 1 week when its too dark to ride after work, and the trails aren't under a foot of snow
  • 1 0
 Great prizes, I would love to win!
  • 1 0
 Would love any of the prizes, fingers crossed.
  • 1 0
 I heard Randy won one of these
  • 1 0
 I'm afraid of the dark and don't night ride...clicks enter
  • 1 1
 So, Pinkbike, you want me to enter my pinkbike username or my real name?
  • 1 1
 For Real bro. I have been using my real name for months!! highly possible that I have been waisting my time.
  • 2 0
 @BikesAreLife007: I think its your real name because it says first and last
  • 1 1
 @Zefdoodle: I'm more confused now
  • 1 0
 Hellow there!
  • 1 0
 Go to the light!
  • 1 0
 Lights pls gimme





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009420
Mobile Version of Website