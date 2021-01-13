Win It Wednesday presented by MagicShine




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a MagicShine Monteer 8000 Lumen Light.

Prize Details:


MagicShine Monteer Details:

Boasting massive 8000 lumens with five top CREE® LEDs, 32° and 21° beam angle, special custom-engineered multiple flats lamp cups, and each LED can work independently, from soft light to the maximum beam, MONTEER 8000S will assure perfect illumination and shine any detail on your way.  With the supreme 10000 mAh battery pack, MONTEER 8000S gives you the most exciting experience of night riding thoroughly. With the USB-C PD (10-30W) fast charging & discharging function, its battery pack can charge your device as a high-end power bank.

 The advanced thermal analytic technology enabled MONTEER 8000S to maintain the minimum size with supreme power, and thus riders will enjoy a light travel without worry about too much weight. Garmin type mount supports both handlebar and helmet attachments, even compatible with GoPro, computer and phone; mil-spec construction with aluminum alloy case, built-in smart temperature control system, and unique heat fin ensure high cooling efficiency.

 Main Features: 
 ●  8000 lumens light output for epic night riding adventure. 
● Battery pack of 7.2V/10000mAh that supports USB-C PD (10-30W) fast charging & discharging. 
●  Straight forward operation with one button, memory function for instant mission. 
●  Easy-to-read battery indicator both on lamp head and battery pack. 
●  Secure Garmin type mount that compatible with different size of handlebars and helmets. 
●  Robust and compact design with IPX 5 waterproof to withstand in the most aggressive challenge. 

MSRP: $399.99 USD

Learn more at magicshine.com




Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from MagicShine, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to December 1, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
104157 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
77645 views
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
74413 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
71661 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
67551 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
51780 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana
45271 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?
39275 views

13 Comments

  • 8 1
 I've always wondered if you can get sunburn from a light. With this I might be able to answer the question!
  • 4 1
 Can start charging people for tans like a tanning salon
  • 6 1
 8000 seems pretty excessive but I hate riding with other people so this should take care of that problem.
  • 1 1
 We may finally have an answer to the question of how much light is too much light. I started night-riding when a NiteRider HID lamp cost a few hundred dollars. I think somewhere I saw that those put out about 450 Lumens back in the day. I do wish that there would be more focus on optics, rather than sticking ever brighter- and brighter- LEDs in the housing. I have a couple Outbound Lighting lights that, I don't think, even advertise the lumens. They do advertise their optics and I've been really impressed.
  • 4 1
 You just brightened up my wednesday!
  • 3 1
 I ride with two lights totaling 1600 lumens most of the ride, sometimes boosted to 1700. I can't imagine 8000.
  • 1 0
 This contest ended over a month ago?

**November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to December 1, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)
  • 3 1
 Gonna be a lot of blind deer out there if I win this thing.
  • 1 1
 This is the cycling equivalent of a light bar on off-road trucks. If you crank this light up on city pathways, I don't like you.
  • 1 1
 Link to thier website is broken on this post.
  • 3 2
 Nevermind
  • 1 1
 You can only win if you sign up that day.
  • 1 1
 My favorite color is ham

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009494
Mobile Version of Website