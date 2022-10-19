Win It Wednesday presented by Marzocchi



Marzocchi Bomber Air Details:

Featuring a purpose-built asymmetrical shock reservoir, the Bomber Air gives a better fit in more frames and easy access to the compression adjuster. Available in a huge range of sizes, from little dirt jump and short-travel trail bikes all the way up to Rampage-ready DH steeds.

Marzocchi Z1 Details:

We designed the Bomber Z1 for riders ready to get rowdy. Silky smooth travel with the traction and stiffness where it matters. It’s not about counting seconds or fiddling with settings at the top of the enduro course. It’s pointing your bike down the line with the confidence that your suspension has your back. Bikes are fun. And so is the Bomber Z1.

Value: $479 USD (Bomber Air) / $729 USD (Z1)

Learn more at marzocchi.com





How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win the Marzocchi Bomber Air shock & Z1 fork.


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Marzocchi, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**October 19, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to November 2 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

42 Comments

  • 31 3
 Has their ever been a winner for this stuff?
  • 3 1
 m.pinkbike.com/news/tags/win-it-wednesday
  • 22 6
 Yes, usually its a middle-aged mom with 30 fake accounts that wins.
  • 16 0
 @scott-townes: dammit I've only got 25 fake accounts, been caught slacking!
  • 10 0
 @ctd07: well at least you’ve got the middle aged mom part down
  • 1 0
 @jpat22: dude is 36 middle aged? dam
  • 20 0
 yay! Another meaningless click!
  • 19 2
 If I win I can’t wait to downgrade my fork and shock , then mullet my bike and become a free rider !
  • 11 0
 Never won a contest but Enve sent me a free stem for making a good dentist joke when they released their aluminum stem line. Along the line of " A stem every dentist can now buy for their dental assistant".

The fork nobody dreams of buying, but dreams of winning. Clicks enter
  • 1 0
 A joke only a dentist (and Enve, apparently) could love. Wink
  • 10 0
 Looks new, appears to have bleeders on the lowers, different coloured compression adjuster and graphics
  • 4 0
 Indeed, not even on Marzocchi's website yet
  • 2 0
 Also looks like it uses a 36/38 upper
  • 1 0
 Piano black crown too!
  • 8 0
 Great! Another content where I won't win anything Smile
  • 6 0
 Yeah, but it's like for loto: 100% of the winners have tried Wink
  • 1 1
 @danstonQ: So I am supposed to take it as consolation prize? Big Grin
  • 6 0
 I miss my Z1 Dropp off with CNCd arch from 2000 Smile
  • 5 0
 This win would really help my bike coz my wallet cant xD
  • 4 0
 Needs clothing. Clicks to enter.
  • 1 0
 I won a t-shirt from Milwaukee, I'd say give their lotto a try
  • 5 0
 Angle of that Dangle
  • 2 0
 It's inversely proportionate to the heat of that meat.
  • 2 0
 A few years ago I worked on a big UK motorcycling title (147,000 weekly sales) and for a competition where there was a BMW R1200GS for the winner we had 14 entries.
  • 1 0
 They might as well call this "insane addiction" Wednesday. Insane because I always get the same result (nothing), but keep expecting to win, and addictive because i continue to do it week after week after week.
  • 2 0
 Considering pro athletes are running this kit, makes you wonder if anyone really needs 4 damper adjustments
  • 2 0
 You generally need 0 adjusters. Technician and shock dyno is all you need instead.
  • 1 0
 If I win I'll make sure to let yall know! I have a custom painted frame that's matched perfectly to this set of suspension just haven't been able to save for it
  • 2 0
 These will look great on my commuter!
  • 1 0
 I have a hardtail, this will be a nice piece of metal. Or a reason to get a full sus.
  • 1 0
 Make sure to click the box so they can sell all your information that they already have!
  • 3 0
 That’s a cool prize
  • 2 1
 no one: which fork do you need?
me: yes!
  • 1 0
 No winner no problem. Still enter
  • 3 2
 Why don't winners come into the comments to brag?
  • 2 1
 One ugly looking rear shock.
  • 1 0
 This would be sick on my new bike if I could win
  • 1 0
 This would be amazing! Just destroyed the shock on my Slash.
  • 1 0
 Yes please!
  • 1 0
 I need this.
  • 2 3
 This is new z1??
  • 1 0
 I would image so.





