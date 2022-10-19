Win It Wednesday presented by Marzocchi



Marzocchi Bomber Air Details:

Featuring a purpose-built asymmetrical shock reservoir, the Bomber Air gives a better fit in more frames and easy access to the compression adjuster. Available in a huge range of sizes, from little dirt jump and short-travel trail bikes all the way up to Rampage-ready DH steeds.

Marzocchi Z1 Details:

We designed the Bomber Z1 for riders ready to get rowdy. Silky smooth travel with the traction and stiffness where it matters. It’s not about counting seconds or fiddling with settings at the top of the enduro course. It’s pointing your bike down the line with the confidence that your suspension has your back. Bikes are fun. And so is the Bomber Z1.

Value: $479 USD (Bomber Air) / $729 USD (Z1)

Learn more at marzocchi.com





How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win the Marzocchi Bomber Air shock & Z1 fork.


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Marzocchi, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**October 19, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to November 2 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
71476 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
63405 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
60956 views
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
49448 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
48371 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
46822 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
44421 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
43741 views

8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Has their ever been a winner for this stuff?
  • 3 0
 yay! Another meaningless click!
  • 2 0
 I miss my Z1 Dropp off with CNCd arch from 2000 Smile
  • 2 0
 This win would really help my bike coz my wallet cant xD
  • 1 0
 Great! Another content where I won't win anything Smile
  • 1 0
 Needs clothing. Clicks to enter.
  • 1 0
 Yes please!
  • 1 0
 This is new z1??





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010066
Mobile Version of Website