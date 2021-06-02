Win It Wednesday presented by Niner Bikes




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Niner WFO 9 RDO frameset.

Prize Details:


The WFO 9 RDO from Niner Bikes: It’s f*cking back. More than a decade after our first W.F.O. 9 defined the category and set a benchmark for what a long-travel 29er could do, we’re bringing it back. The 2021 WFO 9 RDO draws on our years of 29er evolution to establish a new paradigm of unbridled, big-wheel domination. Reborn with 170mm of stable CVA suspension, geometry for a 180mm-travel fork, adjustable frame geometry flip chips, increased stiffness, and our signature RDO carbon fiber, the new generation of WFO 9 RDO is an enduro-ready brawler with the pedaling prowess to get you to the top in style.

One winner will win a frame and rear shock in the size and color of your choice. Build your long-travel 29er dream bike!

MSRP: $3660 USD

Learn more at ninerbikes.com


Kyle Warner and Kirt Voreis riding the Niner Bikes WFO 9 RDO in Southwest Utah.


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Niner Bikes, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**June 2, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to June 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

17 Comments

  • 23 0
 Since so many of you complained about the looks of this bike in the original release article you have no need to submit and can let me have this one.
  • 1 0
 I'm ok with that, give my lousing ticket this man!
  • 1 0
 I won't be ruining your chances
  • 7 0
 Looks like a Niner.
  • 1 0
 I don't have any experience or skills for big downs I don't have any parts to add to a frame At 57 I really too old for this sh!t So yeah I'm entering, and probably win
  • 1 0
 This is the kind of stuff that keeps me looking at the "Promotional" section of my email haha.
  • 1 0
 who could complain about it I see a water bottle and cage thats all that matters around here!!
  • 2 0
 It's Wheelie Wednesday!
  • 1 0
 would absolutely rip and tear on this thing. wish me luck fellas!
  • 1 0
 This is DOPE!! Would love to own it!
  • 1 0
 I feel good about this one
  • 1 0
 Ok, surely this is the one I win. I can feel it.
  • 1 0
 Will this bike make my ankles flop like a fish?

#voreisforpresident
  • 1 0
 My odds of winning increase with every one of these I enter, right?
  • 1 1
 Kinda wanting another since my 1st gen wfo finally broke. Kinda miss it!
  • 2 1
 Looks like an Evil
