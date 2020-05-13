Win It Wednesday presented by DEITY



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a pair of Deity.

Prize Details:



TOver the past decade, DEITY has developed a reputation for designing industry leading pedals that have created a cult like following and have become the go to choice for flat pedal fanatics. With the addition of the DEFTRAP pedal, we sought to defy the formula of quality x value by introducing what we consider to be, the highest performance nylon pedal ever designed. The DEFTRAP will revolutionize what you should expect from a nylon composite pedal with it’s non-offset symmetrical platform to offer added stability behind the spindle, a true concave pedal profile so your feet sink into it, 10 total pins (8 replaceable cr-mo pins and 2 molded pins), our tried and true sealed bearings and DU bushing system, and top tier nylon and glass fiber composite material to create a pedal that feels unlike anything on the market. With a focus on ride quality, increased foot support, added stability, leading traction, ability to skim over rocks, and even coming in 10 colors…the DEFTRAP will challenge you to rebel against the conventional perception that a value pedal cannot rival the best pedals on the market! Welcome to the DEFTRAP experience.



• All-new pedal design inspired by the world-renowned TMAC pedal

• Injection Molded Nylon Fiber Composite Body

• Premium Nylon Fiber Composite material is 28% stronger than Nylon Composite used by most leading brands

• Nylon Fiber blend does not get hung up on rocks

• Non-offset symmetrical design gives the rider perfect weight distribution across the pedal, creating a very stable platform through rough terrain.

• Large 113mm L x 103mm W footprint

• Featuring a true concave pedal body profile

• 1.5mm of concave shape in the pedal body per side

• 18mm at the center

• Best-in-class 10 pins per side (8 replaceable steel pins, and 2 fixed nylon pins)

• 2 sealed bearings with oversized DU bushing design is robust and reliable

• Open channeling for optimized mud and snow shedding capabilities

• Not the average plastic disposable pedal...the DEFTRAP Pedals are fully sealed, rebuildable, thin, and offer the same or better grip in comparison to a traditional aluminum pedal

• Brilliant design for all genres of riding...from Trail, Enduro, Downhill, Dirt Jumping, to commuters

• Full color range available in Black, Red, Orange, Green, Blue, Turquoise, Yellow, Mint, Purple, and Pink options

• 391 grams per pair



$49.99 USD



Learn more at

TOver the past decade, DEITY has developed a reputation for designing industry leading pedals that have created a cult like following and have become the go to choice for flat pedal fanatics. With the addition of the DEFTRAP pedal, we sought to defy the formula of quality x value by introducing what we consider to be, the highest performance nylon pedal ever designed. The DEFTRAP will revolutionize what you should expect from a nylon composite pedal with it’s non-offset symmetrical platform to offer added stability behind the spindle, a true concave pedal profile so your feet sink into it, 10 total pins (8 replaceable cr-mo pins and 2 molded pins), our tried and true sealed bearings and DU bushing system, and top tier nylon and glass fiber composite material to create a pedal that feels unlike anything on the market. With a focus on ride quality, increased foot support, added stability, leading traction, ability to skim over rocks, and even coming in 10 colors…the DEFTRAP will challenge you to rebel against the conventional perception that a value pedal cannot rival the best pedals on the market! Welcome to the DEFTRAP experience.• All-new pedal design inspired by the world-renowned TMAC pedal• Injection Molded Nylon Fiber Composite Body• Premium Nylon Fiber Composite material is 28% stronger than Nylon Composite used by most leading brands• Nylon Fiber blend does not get hung up on rocks• Non-offset symmetrical design gives the rider perfect weight distribution across the pedal, creating a very stable platform through rough terrain.• Large 113mm L x 103mm W footprint• Featuring a true concave pedal body profile• 1.5mm of concave shape in the pedal body per side• 18mm at the center• Best-in-class 10 pins per side (8 replaceable steel pins, and 2 fixed nylon pins)• 2 sealed bearings with oversized DU bushing design is robust and reliable• Open channeling for optimized mud and snow shedding capabilities• Not the average plastic disposable pedal...the DEFTRAP Pedals are fully sealed, rebuildable, thin, and offer the same or better grip in comparison to a traditional aluminum pedal• Brilliant design for all genres of riding...from Trail, Enduro, Downhill, Dirt Jumping, to commuters• Full color range available in Black, Red, Orange, Green, Blue, Turquoise, Yellow, Mint, Purple, and Pink options• 391 grams per pair$49.99 USDLearn more at deitycomponents.com

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from DEITY, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**May 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to May 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)