Win It Wednesday presented by Julbo



Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a pair of Julbo Rush sunglasses.

Prize Details:


Offering uncompromising performance, RUSH is the ultimate response to the demands of cycling and any sport combining endurance with speed. The perfectly vented lens has been designed to offer maximum lateral and vertical field of vision for an unobstructed view in every position. The Flex³ temple provides superb adjustment for total grip and comfort and is compatible with all types of helmet. Available with our REACTIV Photochromic lenses, RUSH is the perfect weapon to protect your eyes on days when you're at 100%.

$229.95 USD / 209.95 €

Learn more at julbo.com


**March 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

 Does first comment mean i win the glasses?
 For sure!!! I mean, not sure if I'm the right guy to answer your question - but who cares. Enjoy your new glasses!
