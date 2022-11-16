Time Pedals Win it Wednesday


Win It Wednesday presented by TIME

PRIZE: TIME Speciale 12 Pedals (MSRP $290 USD)

DETAILS: The SPECIALE 12 is the ultimate balance between aesthetics and performance. Developed by Time's engineering team for the demands of professional enduro racing.


How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a prize from TIME.

Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from SRAM, you may unsubscribe at any time.
Contest Terms and Conditions

**November 16, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to November 29 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

26 Comments

  • 15 1
 Still no autoENTER contest function to go with video autoPLAY. Who uses anything but Shimano pedals....I have a pair that .. .never mind .. Clicks ENTER.
  • 2 0
 I could replace shimano pedals with time without thinking twice about it.
  • 1 0
 I've used nothing but Time pedals for 23 years or so. My 12s are beat to hell, but still work fine.
  • 10 1
 I think I'll win this "Time"
  • 5 1
 Well, I got no chance of losing this time

*Garcia guitar riff*
  • 10 2
 Runs flat pedals...clicks enter
  • 4 0
 Perfect, They will replace my broken pair. Time has not been on my side..
  • 3 1
 The pun is good but I'm surprised to hear it. I've had good luck with my Times.
  • 1 0
 The MOST overpriced clipless MTB pedal model in the entire industry, but the only real alternative to Mallets for feel/platform. I haven't been convinced to switch yet from Mallets - gimme a free pair.
  • 1 0
 I love the mechanical bits of the time pedals (functionally they are the best I have used), I just wish they would make them a bit thinner.
  • 2 1
 Ain't nobody got Time for that. This is the first one I will not be entering.
  • 1 0
 After a decade on CB I have bought a Time clipless (plastic) pedals and was blown away how good they felt. They are maybe even better than CB.

I did go back to CB but only because my bike got stolen so I needed a new pair and Time cleats were impossible to find in LBSs (they don't last long like the CB ones).
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: Interesting note about the cleats. I don't live in rocky terrain, so I've found the cleats to last a long time (I'm assuming Swiss trails are rocky)
  • 2 0
 If you win this Time, does that prevent you from winning another time?
  • 1 0
 of all the giveaways, i really would like to win this one. my speciale 8s have been awesome.
  • 1 0
 I have 8s on one bike and 12s on another. They're both beat up, but I've broken the outer platform on the 12s on all 4 leading corners.
  • 1 1
 Wait? No complaints about never winning?
Shoot.
Was I late to comment party?
  • 1 0
 No, only too early!
  • 2 1
 Only Time will tell if I've won.
  • 2 0
 TIK TOCK
  • 1 0
 huge fan of time pedals, I haven't tried these though.
  • 1 0
 It's Time I won something...
  • 1 0
 Time to replace my Time ATAC timeless Time pedals
  • 1 0
 There's always time for a funny pun
  • 1 1
 honestly i don't even want to win this time
  • 1 0
 TIK TALK?





