Win It Wednesday presented by TIME

DETAILS:

How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a prize from TIME.

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from SRAM, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**November 16, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to November 29 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)