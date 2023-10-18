photo


Win It Wednesday presented by Shimano


PRIZE DETAILS:

Enter now to win one of two Pedal and Shoe Packages from Shimano. We have one Shimano GF6 and PD-GR5 Flat Pedal Shoe Package and one Shimano GE7 and PD-M8120 Enduro Shoe and Pedal Package up for grabs.

Shimano GF6 and PD-GR5 Flat Pedal Shoe Package

Find the flow this fall with Shimano’s new GF6 flat pedal shoes and GR5 pedals. Tackle those slippery trails and steep hike-a-bikes with confidence with the GF6’s new extra grippy ULTREAD GF outsole, and stay connected to the pedals through chunky, technical descents with secure pin engagement. Top it off with Shimano’s versatile, low-maintenance GR5 flat pedals to keep your connected to the bike, so you can focus on the trail, and fun, ahead.

Shimano GE7 and PD-M8120 Enduro Shoe and Pedal Package

Get ready to race or just hit the trails with friends this fall and Shimano’s new GE7 enduro shoes and XT trail pedals will help you push the limits, and then push a little more. Combining our enduro-optimized ULTREAD GE outsole and molded pedal channel, you’ve got a stable shoe-to- pedal connection, even when riding unclipped on techy trails. Then, leave it to the XT trail pedal to round out total control and durability so you’re ready to tackle any trail, anytime.


How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win one of two Shimano Shoe and Pedal Packages

3 Comments
  • 2 1
 Ouch! Not available in my location. I can’t even click on the button. Could you please give us people outside North America a button to press. Not being able to enter is way worse than having no chance of winning.
  • 1 0
 But who won the Lazer helmet?
  • 1 0
 got me at "Sorry, this campaign is not available in your location."





