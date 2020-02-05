Win It Wednesday presented by Unior Tools



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Unior 1600PROKIT toolbox complete with tools.

Prize Details:



The Unior 1600PROKIT is a toolbox designed by and for the working mechanic. Found in the pits of Commencal-Vallnord, Polygon-UR, and our own Unior-Devinci Factory Racing, our tool box gives you the tools you need to start creating your perfect toolbox. We include the essentials and leave you room to customize it to your specific requirements.



The case itself has a hanging pallet with 9 pockets big enough for pliers & side-cutters, or use it for combination wrenches or hex wrenches. A fixed upper pallet with wings offers enough storage for everything else you’ll need: screwdrivers, hexes, pens & markers, and so on. The upper pallet also includes a pouch with a velcro closure, perfect for keeping your smaller items (spoke wrenches, thread lock, etc.) from getting lost in the depths of the case.



The base of the toolbox has a fixed divider to help keep your tools from bouncing around too much during transport. Each half is big enough to carry everything else you’ll need out on the road: cassette lockring tools, our cassette wrench, a hammer, etc.



The case features double-throw latches that are shielded, so they won’t catch on anything and get torn off or even worse, open up. We’ve also added holes so you can add a lock when traveling, helping keep your tools safe, or a shoulder strap (not included) in case you really decide to load this thing down.



$1056.99 USD



Learn more at

The Unior 1600PROKIT is a toolbox designed by and for the working mechanic. Found in the pits of Commencal-Vallnord, Polygon-UR, and our own Unior-Devinci Factory Racing, our tool box gives you the tools you need to start creating your perfect toolbox. We include the essentials and leave you room to customize it to your specific requirements.The case itself has a hanging pallet with 9 pockets big enough for pliers & side-cutters, or use it for combination wrenches or hex wrenches. A fixed upper pallet with wings offers enough storage for everything else you’ll need: screwdrivers, hexes, pens & markers, and so on. The upper pallet also includes a pouch with a velcro closure, perfect for keeping your smaller items (spoke wrenches, thread lock, etc.) from getting lost in the depths of the case.The base of the toolbox has a fixed divider to help keep your tools from bouncing around too much during transport. Each half is big enough to carry everything else you’ll need out on the road: cassette lockring tools, our cassette wrench, a hammer, etc.The case features double-throw latches that are shielded, so they won’t catch on anything and get torn off or even worse, open up. We’ve also added holes so you can add a lock when traveling, helping keep your tools safe, or a shoulder strap (not included) in case you really decide to load this thing down.$1056.99 USDLearn more at uniorusa.com

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Unior Tools, you may unsubscribe at any time.