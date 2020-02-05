Win It Wednesday presented by Unior Tools



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Unior 1600PROKIT toolbox complete with tools.

Prize Details:


The Unior 1600PROKIT is a toolbox designed by and for the working mechanic. Found in the pits of Commencal-Vallnord, Polygon-UR, and our own Unior-Devinci Factory Racing, our tool box gives you the tools you need to start creating your perfect toolbox. We include the essentials and leave you room to customize it to your specific requirements.

The case itself has a hanging pallet with 9 pockets big enough for pliers & side-cutters, or use it for combination wrenches or hex wrenches. A fixed upper pallet with wings offers enough storage for everything else you’ll need: screwdrivers, hexes, pens & markers, and so on. The upper pallet also includes a pouch with a velcro closure, perfect for keeping your smaller items (spoke wrenches, thread lock, etc.) from getting lost in the depths of the case.

The base of the toolbox has a fixed divider to help keep your tools from bouncing around too much during transport. Each half is big enough to carry everything else you’ll need out on the road: cassette lockring tools, our cassette wrench, a hammer, etc.

The case features double-throw latches that are shielded, so they won’t catch on anything and get torn off or even worse, open up. We’ve also added holes so you can add a lock when traveling, helping keep your tools safe, or a shoulder strap (not included) in case you really decide to load this thing down.

$1056.99 USD

Learn more at uniorusa.com





Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Unior Tools, you may unsubscribe at any time.

28 Comments

  • 44 0
 Hold on I need to make 45 new accounts.
  • 42 0
 "Congratulations to User0023459876 a dedicated Pinkbike member since February 5, 2020!" Wink
  • 6 0
 @chacou: that would really throw a wrench in the works.
  • 3 0
 As a "Junior" I think I have this "Unior" prize locked in. Inside track.
  • 2 0
 @mikeyrides: Screw it, let's all just create ghost accounts and really ratchet up the competition. (only kidding, no creating any ghost accounts here)
  • 3 0
 Assuming I don't win (and I fully expect to), is there a budget version of something like this kit? I'd love to keep all my bike tools together, separate from my other tools, and in an easily transportable box for trips. I'd also love to spend substantially less than $1K to do that.
  • 7 1
 Budget tools = shit tools (usually). I would say get yourself and empty tool box and start building a kit up with quality tools over time.
  • 1 0
 Harborfreight.com for the tools and mcdonalds drive thru for the fork. This should all at up to about $60 depending on what meal you get at mcdonalds.
  • 1 1
 Check Jenson and some of the online places - I think they have some pretty well-priced tool sets. If you are traveling, things happen, and if you have a budget toolset stolen or lost on your trip, that's better than having a $1k toolset stolen or lost ;-)

I was a mechanic at a shop for about 10 years, though, and that's when you really don't want crappy tools. As a guy who now just fixes my personal bike on an as-needed basis, though, I can make do with cheaper tools.
  • 1 0
 @mat-massini-media: to you I would say "I've owned a set of allen's from a Sky City 20 years ago and not once have I been let down by them. I put it in the hole. I turn the wrench."

I also save tons of money by not even hesitating to drop my bike at the shop for all the crap that requires high end bike specific stuff like headsets & chasing threads so I can keep from destroying my bike b/c I am a HACK!
  • 6 0
 It comes with a Fork? Count me in!
  • 3 0
 R&D: "It's got everything you'll ever need"
Guy in the back: "How 'bout a fork?"
R&D: "Well back to the drawing board it is."
  • 1 0
 Article says: "Each half is big enough to carry everything else you’ll need out on the road"

But for road trips, "everything else" in my toolbox includes massive clutter from spare parts: brake pads, chain, cables, tires, tire juice and tubes, etc. I think I need a dedicated "Parts Box" for travel.
  • 2 0
 This is the way
  • 3 0
 I've been looking for a tool kit like this. I would rather have a spork than the common fork shown, but I'd make do.
  • 1 0
 For all those “Home mechanics” that’s can definately properly build a bike on their own????
  • 1 0
 This would be sooo sick, oh man! Good tools make all the difference. I'd be super stoked with this tool kit.
  • 2 0
 Where are the visegrips?!
  • 1 0
 For privacy, my PB profile does not include my name. Can I use a fake name for this?
  • 1 0
 If it doesn't come with the fork I will be pissed!
  • 1 1
 Just please can you deliver it in the original color, it looks wrong in red.
  • 2 0
 Red is for USA, i believe Parktools have an exclusive right to blue bike tools in America
  • 1 0
 I love tools.
  • 1 2
 Tools...the only thing that really matters...besides my bike....
  • 1 1
 This would be awesome!
  • 1 2
 Not bad!
  • 1 2
 Thats a killer contest!
  • 1 2
 Like????

Post a Comment



