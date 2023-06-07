Win It Wednesday presented by PROLOGOPRIZE:
A Proxim W850 Saddle Prize Pack
from PROLOGODETAILS:
Enter now for your chance to win a Proxim W850 Saddle Prize Pack from PROLOGO. The package will give one lucky rider the new Proxim W850 ultra-lightweight saddle
teamed Proxim Lever gloves
and X-Shred Grips
. All of those goodies add up to a total prize value of $245 USD.
Proxim W850 is the new ultra-lightweight saddle powered by Prologo, specific for light E-bikes and Gravity MTB’s, created to satisfy performance-conscious riders looking for lightweight, but without having to sacrifice components strength and durability.
Whether you seek maximum efficiency in off-road rides or want to reduce the bike's weight to improve handling and increase battery life in the case of light e-bikes, Proxim W850 is the ideal saddle to achieve these goals.
Like all the saddles in Proxim powered by Prologo line, the new W850 was developed in collaboration with the University Politecnico di Milano and perfected through feedback from the champions of the 6 Enduro and Downhill international teams supported by Prologo.TECHNICAL FEATURES:
- Short, ergonomic 245x143mm saddle with a V-shape and advanced anatomical center to increase rider stability and maximize pedaling efficiency.
- Long fiber carbon reinforced base and Nack rail (Nano Carbon Fiber) to limit weight of the saddle to only 155g.
- Maximum comfort even off-road thanks to the MSS - Multi Sector System, different separate zones made with different density interactive EVA foams, softer and more comfortable at the front and stiffer at the rear to give more support and stability to the ischial bones.
- Central relief channel PAS (Perineal Area System) that eliminates contact points in the prostate-genital area, reducing pressure spikes and eliminating pain.
- Grip Cover at the rear of the saddle to increase grip and help maintain a correct position in the saddle even in wet conditions.How does Win It Wednesday work? Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an PROLOGO Prize Pack
Enter Here
8 Comments
My responses
No comment, see response to question two.
No, I do not believe anybody wins.
It’s too much of a pain in the ass to enter now, so I just come to the comments :-)