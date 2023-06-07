Win It Wednesday presented by PROLOGO

PRIZE: A Proxim W850 Saddle Prize Pack from PROLOGO

DETAILS:

Enter now for your chance to win a Proxim W850 Saddle Prize Pack from PROLOGO. The package will give one lucky rider the new Proxim W850 ultra-lightweight saddle teamed Proxim Lever gloves and X-Shred Grips. All of those goodies add up to a total prize value of $245 USD.

Proxim W850 is the new ultra-lightweight saddle powered by Prologo, specific for light E-bikes and Gravity MTB’s, created to satisfy performance-conscious riders looking for lightweight, but without having to sacrifice components strength and durability.

Whether you seek maximum efficiency in off-road rides or want to reduce the bike's weight to improve handling and increase battery life in the case of light e-bikes, Proxim W850 is the ideal saddle to achieve these goals.

Like all the saddles in Proxim powered by Prologo line, the new W850 was developed in collaboration with the University Politecnico di Milano and perfected through feedback from the champions of the 6 Enduro and Downhill international teams supported by Prologo.

TECHNICAL FEATURES:

- Short, ergonomic 245x143mm saddle with a V-shape and advanced anatomical center to increase rider stability and maximize pedaling efficiency.
- Long fiber carbon reinforced base and Nack rail (Nano Carbon Fiber) to limit weight of the saddle to only 155g.
- Maximum comfort even off-road thanks to the MSS - Multi Sector System, different separate zones made with different density interactive EVA foams, softer and more comfortable at the front and stiffer at the rear to give more support and stability to the ischial bones.
- Central relief channel PAS (Perineal Area System) that eliminates contact points in the prostate-genital area, reducing pressure spikes and eliminating pain.
- Grip Cover at the rear of the saddle to increase grip and help maintain a correct position in the saddle even in wet conditions.



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an PROLOGO Prize Pack

Enter Here



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Prologo


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
71572 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
52894 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
37943 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
33568 views
Emily Batty Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
30692 views
Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing
28333 views
Review: DVO Topaz 3 Air Shock
27971 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
27027 views

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 I want to see a Win it Wednesday poll. It would read something like this… Do you think the odds of winning this is or more or less than getting struck by lightning? Do you believe anybody ever wins? How much less likely are you to enter now that you have two put down just short of your firstborn to get enrolled?

My responses
No comment, see response to question two.
No, I do not believe anybody wins.
It’s too much of a pain in the ass to enter now, so I just come to the comments :-)
  • 4 0
 I'm not entering based on the fact it would likely be the one thing I'd win on Pinkbike in my lifetime.
  • 4 0
 I'm not entering because I liv in France and that's not allowed by the contest.
  • 4 5
 @faul: nor should it be
  • 4 0
 Better chance of winning lotto!!
  • 1 0
 a prize pack from who? .........
  • 1 2
 I know it doesn't really belong here, but news came out today that Pat Casey passed away. Praying for his family today.
  • 1 2
 I must once again pronounce that your iframes are wack.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.048954
Mobile Version of Website