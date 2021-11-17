Win It Wednesday presented by RockShox



Prize Details:



RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Details:



Designed not only for the race down, but the ride up. Holding onto every critical line, Lyrik Ultimate features an updated DebonAir air spring paired with our Charger 2.1 damper for unmatched trail control and precision. Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals and Maxima Plush damping fluid all work overtime to reduce friction, silence noise, and provide unmatched fork performance sun up to sun down.



• Updated highly tunable DebonAir™ air spring offers a buttery smooth feel off the top and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence in steep terrain

• Designed to reduce hand fatigue and fight unwanted friction, the Charger™ 2.1 damper increases confidence and control over every trail

• Charger™ 2.1 RC2 damper featuring independent high and low speed compression adjust

• Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

• Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise

• "BoXXer" Red Signature colorway and Ultimate High Gloss Black

• Ultimate foil graphics package



Value: $968 USD



Learn more



**November 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to December 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)