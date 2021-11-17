Win It Wednesday presented by RockShox




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate!

Prize Details:


RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Details:

Designed not only for the race down, but the ride up. Holding onto every critical line, Lyrik Ultimate features an updated DebonAir air spring paired with our Charger 2.1 damper for unmatched trail control and precision. Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals and Maxima Plush damping fluid all work overtime to reduce friction, silence noise, and provide unmatched fork performance sun up to sun down.

• Updated highly tunable DebonAir™ air spring offers a buttery smooth feel off the top and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence in steep terrain
• Designed to reduce hand fatigue and fight unwanted friction, the Charger™ 2.1 damper increases confidence and control over every trail
• Charger™ 2.1 RC2 damper featuring independent high and low speed compression adjust
• Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
• Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
• "BoXXer" Red Signature colorway and Ultimate High Gloss Black
• Ultimate foil graphics package

Value: $968 USD

Learn more here.



Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from RockShox, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**November 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to December 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
180806 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
49272 views
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
43814 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
41775 views
Tech Briefing: UK-Made Pedals, 2022 Bikes, Clipless Crocs & More - November 2021
37756 views
Video: The Key Techniques For Hitting Any Drop - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 9
36003 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
35287 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
32405 views

1 Comment

  • 4 0
 I click enter every Wednesday. My probability gets diluted every Wednesday (assuming Pinkbike’s user base thus signups grow each week). I’ve come to terms with this sad reality.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007452
Mobile Version of Website