Win It Wednesday presented by RockShox



RockShox Pike Ultimate Details:



Ultra-versatile, super capable, lightweight on the scales, heavy on the attitude—this is the new Pike. Not afraid of the rooty chutes. Unintimidated by the calf-crushing climbs. We’ve redesigned the trail-capable legend with a new 35mm chassis equipped with podium-proven technology like the new Charger 3 damper featuring vibration-killing ButterCups. A fork designed to level up your trail game. Experience the legend.



• 35mm chassis is at home on the trail - satisfyingly stiff, playful, and light.

• Already proving itself on the podium with multiple wins during the 2021 season, Charger 3 is ready to meet the masses. Charger 3 features an all-new Internal Floating Piston (IFP) design that offers more consistency through the stroke and truly independent adjustments that reduce harshness and increase control without any “cross-talk”. Featuring High Speed Compression, Low Speed Compression, and a revamped Low Speed Rebound, every click is exact and meaningful. Dial in your perfect ride experience without a second guess. No sacrifices and no hesitation. This is Charger 3.

• ButterCups block 20% of high frequency “trail chatter”. Limiting these vibrations massively reduces hand and arm fatigue leaving you feeling fresh with more control.

• DebonAir+ air spring is built to strike the perfect balance of what riders really want: a butterlike small bump feel, increased air volume to add support throughout the travel, and higher overall ride height for more confidence when things get steep.

• Ultimate Bushing Package maximizes bushing overlap, reducing friction and creating the smoothest ride possible.

• Pressure Relief Valves eliminate unwanted air pressure build-up in the lower leg caused by variations in altitude or temperature. With the press of a button, Pressure Relief Valves restore that premium fork feel.

• Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube reduces friction, lasts longer, and enhances suspension performance ride after ride.

• Bolt-in torque cap adapters now included for use with standard hub end caps.

• Lightweight machined and anodized crown for premium looks and durability.

• Available in Ultimate High Gloss Black or Signature colorway Gloss Silver.

• Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel

• RockShox premium short fender compatibility.

• Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise.





Value: $1054 USD



Learn more at



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win the RockShox Pike Ultimate fork.

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from RockSHox, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**October 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to October 18 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)