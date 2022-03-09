Win It Wednesday presented by Saris



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Saris MHS bike rack!

Prize Details:



Saris Modular Hitch System Details:



Drawing inspiration from those who know how to stick the landing with swagger, the MHS: Modular Hitch System is all that with more to come. The MHS lets you switch your hitch to transport anywhere from one to three bikes.



Capable of handling a range of bikes, the MHS was designed to carry some of the biggest bikes around including eBikes. We’re talking 60 lb., big hit whips with 53” wheelbases, and bikes with wheels ranging from 20 to 29 inches. No matter your style of ride, dual-arm wheel holders securely move bikes down the road without touching the frame, while integrated locks protect the bikes and rack. Plus, tool-free wheel adjustments make it easy to swap out rigs or lock in a friend’s on the way to the trail.



• Modular Hitch System: a future-proofed modular system featuring hitch bases with removable bike trays and Add-On capabilities.

• Duo: Dual-arm holders feature tool-free adjustment and are compatible with a wide range of tire sizes without touching the bike’s frame.

• Add a Bike: carries up to 2 bikes, 60 lb each, and can be expanded to transport three bikes with DUO 1-Bike Add-On Tray.

• Full Tilt: tilting feature allows easy hatch access without removing the bike.

• Complete Integrated Security: locks the rack to the car and the bikes to the rack.

• Designed to be used with 2” hitch receivers only.



Value: $899.99 USD



Learn more



**March 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 22 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)