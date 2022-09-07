Win It Wednesday presented by SCOR



SCOR 4060 Frameset Details:



SCOR believes in riding for the sheer fun of it, which is why their 4060 frameset is designed to be your perfect partner in play.



Proudly designed in Switzerland the fully carbon 4060 frameset can be configured with 160mm or 140mm of travel to suit your trails and riding style. With geometry and suspension engineered to let you get creative on the trails, whether you’re hitting big lines in the bike park or finding the flow on your favorite singletrack, the 4060 combines outright capability with supreme goof-off-ability to make ride time play time.



The winner of Win It Wednesday can choose from a SCOR 4060 LT (160mm) frameset rocking a Fox Float X2 Factory shock, or a SCOR 4060 ST (140mm) frameset fitted with a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock. The choices don’t stop there as whichever frameset is chosen will be offered in Yum Gum or Midnight Disco colorways.



• SCOR 4060 Frameset incl. shock

• Configuration of choice: LT (160mm travel) with Fox Float X2 Factory or ST (140mm travel) with RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate

• Color of choice: Yum Gum or Midnight Disco (MY23 colorways)

• Delivery in late fall 2022 (upon availability)



Value: $3899 USD (LT) / $3699 USD (ST)



Learn more at



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win the SCOR 4060 Frameset.

**September 7, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to September 20 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)