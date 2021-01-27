Win It Wednesday presented by Yoshimura Cycling




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a set of Yoshimura Cycling’s Chilao Flat Pedals.

Prize Details:


Yoshimura Cycling’s Chilao Flat Pedal Details:

You could win a pair of our most highly sought after pedals, the Yoshimura Cycling Chilao flat pedals. Get a set of the Made in the USA pedals in your choice of size and colour. They are made from 6061 billet T6 aluminum and hand built. You'll also win an a Ogio x Yoshimura Gambit Adventure Pack to pack your gear in.

MSRP: $190 USD Chilao pedals
MSRP: $124 Ogio xYoshimura Gambit adventure pack

Learn more at yoshimuracycling.com



Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Yoshimura Cycling, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**January 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to February 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 "6061 billet T6 aluminum"

Great (shitty) buzzword usage (bastardization).

Sticking " billet" in the middle of the alloy\heat-treatment description tells me that maybe someone cares more about getting key words into the copy than actually representing what it's made of.
  • 1 0
 I mean billet just means it's carved from a block rather than cast. More solid or less chance of hair fractures/voids in the final part? Idk, maybe?

More expensive to make as a manufacturer and purchase as a customer? Yes. $200 for pedals that will get marred and chunked by rocks seems like a lot to guy that has never purchased a new bike, only used. But most days on this site I am reminded I am really too poor to afford this sport, ha.
  • 5 0
 Cant wait to put these on my RMZ 450
  • 1 0
 I really want these pedals for my bike, my current ones are orange and totally mismatched the rest of my silver hardware.
  • 1 0
 Meow!

Post a Comment



