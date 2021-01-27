How does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a set of Yoshimura Cycling’s Chilao Flat Pedals.Prize Details:
Yoshimura Cycling’s Chilao Flat Pedal Details:
You could win a pair of our most highly sought after pedals, the Yoshimura Cycling Chilao flat pedals. Get a set of the Made in the USA pedals in your choice of size and colour. They are made from 6061 billet T6 aluminum and hand built. You'll also win an a Ogio x Yoshimura Gambit Adventure Pack to pack your gear in.
MSRP: $190 USD Chilao pedals
MSRP: $124 Ogio xYoshimura Gambit adventure pack
Learn more at yoshimuracycling.com
Enter Here*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Yoshimura Cycling, you may unsubscribe at any time.Contest Terms and Conditions**January 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to February 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)
5 Comments
Great (shitty) buzzword usage (bastardization).
Sticking " billet" in the middle of the alloy\heat-treatment description tells me that maybe someone cares more about getting key words into the copy than actually representing what it's made of.
More expensive to make as a manufacturer and purchase as a customer? Yes. $200 for pedals that will get marred and chunked by rocks seems like a lot to guy that has never purchased a new bike, only used. But most days on this site I am reminded I am really too poor to afford this sport, ha.
Post a Comment