Win It Wednesday presented by Shimano, Lazer, and PRO



Prize Pack Details:

With a little help from Shimano, PRO, and Lazer, hit the trails this summer with confidence. Perform a quick bolt check with the PRO Bike Gear Digital torque wrench, ensuring everything is tight, so you can get loose. Cool, confident, and lightweight protection from the all-new Lazer Jackal KinetiCore helmet that offers Virginia Tech 5-star rated protection in a simple, well-ventilated design. Top off an excellent, hassle free ride with Shimano’s proven XTR trail pedals for the ultimate in consistent and durable clip in action.
 
We’ll take care of the important stuff, and you choose the adventure.

Shimano XTR PD-M9120 Trail Pedals:
XTR PD-M120 caged pedals are developed for the more aggressive trail/enduro rider. Increased contact surface with your shoe offers the best platform for technical and steep trails. MSRP: $190.00

Lazer Jackal KinetiCore MTB Helmet
Tackle technical mountain bike trails and test your riding limits knowing you’re fully protected with the feature-loaded Jackal KinetiCore helmet. Supreme ventilation, built-in KinetiCore protection technology, and mountain bike-friendly features such as brow vents and an accessory mount make this a trail rider’s dream lightweight lid. MSRP: $219.99

PRO Digital Torque Wrench
The PRO Team Digital Torque Wrench is a precision tool for accurate torque adjustments. MSRP: $249.99

Value: $660 USD

Learn more at Shimano, Lazer, and PRO





How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win the Rose Bikes Bruce


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Shimano, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**June 29, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to July 13 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


43 Comments

  • 40 10
 Me, wears full face 90% of the time but owns a half shell already anyway, is a flats rider who doesn't own SPD shoes and has basically no use for a torque wrench: yay giveaway *click*
  • 73 0
 Me, who doesn't use a full-face and needs a new helmet, is an SPD user who wouldn't mind a bit more platform, and is totally drooling over a digital torque wrench because I'm a huge tech nerd AND do all my own work: "they're going to give it to spuddo, I know it"
  • 1 0
 @pixelguru: if it comforts you: they're probably not, since spuddo was already commenting before the contest Wink
  • 2 0
 @spuddo: Helmet? Yeah fair enough, dental surgery is expensive. Pedals? Well nobody's perfect, but what kind of rider has no use for a torque wrench? Your wrist clicks with just the right amount of strain?
  • 2 0
 @Mac1987: This. There should be a minimum activity bar for entering these contests/giveaways. Not that I think my own chances would be a lot greater, but it would be nice to know that at leat the price goes to someone who will appreciate it rater than put it directly on eBay (probably unaware of what the item in question actually is).
  • 19 0
 I need that wrench! Mine just "farted into the bucket"..

(Also, I wonder if that saying has any meaning at all in any language other then Croatian or Serbian!??)
  • 11 0
 I don't know but in English it made me laugh out loud, all by myself, then look around real quick to see if anybody heard meSmile
  • 3 0
 Thank you for idiom, I will begin using it ASAP.
  • 9 0
 @pakleni a pair of similar idioms in English are "shit the bed" and "kicked the bucket" - I wonder if they share a common source beyond inconvenience, perhaps a fable...
  • 1 0
 If a freebie Canyon one would do then I have one you can have, although I'm sure you'll win this one...
  • 1 0
 Hahaha. Prdno si u cabar. I wonder the very same thing
  • 9 0
 Remember that time Lazer released their prototype for the Revolution FF? This is def my top three PB comments of all time:
" id rather shit in my hands and clap than wear that helmet!"

That post has lived rent free in my head since. God Tier content right there!
  • 9 1
 "click "Enter" for your chance to win the Rose Bikes Bruce" - wait, I want those pedals, helmet and torque wrench without any info on how much torque!
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy @mikekazimer see typo
  • 6 1
 How come the 'Win It Wednesday' prizes are significantly better than the fantasy prizes? Seems the wrong way round to me.
  • 1 0
 sponsors, the fantasys are affiliated with brands to the prizes have to be from said brands, I know shit tho
  • 5 0
 Those pedals are definitely going on my hybrid.
  • 4 0
 Pedals delivered in 2023. Clicks enter.
  • 2 2
 Ya know, I don't mean to look a gift horse in the mouth, but Pro Bike tool is just rebranding generic products and marking them up. Which I guess is fine, but at least be open about it. Their torque wrench (non-Digital one) is identical to this, but $75 instead of $45.

www.amazon.com/dp/B08LCZRWTX?psc=1&ref=ppx_pop_dt_b_asin_title
  • 2 0
 this is not pro bike tool. This is shimano pro bike gear
  • 1 0
 @senorbanana: You're right that I am wrong, but I don't think they have anything to do with Shimano? At least not based on their about us. That's what they get for such a generic name I suppose.
  • 1 0
 @rockandride6: Pro Bike Gear is definitely owned by Shimano:

media.shimano-eu.com/en-CEU/tags/pro
  • 3 0
 "enter to win a shimano xtr pedals"
  • 7 0
 Yeah it should have been
‘Enter to win an Shimano xtr pedals’
  • 2 0
 Well, as always zero chances to win at least anything if you from Ukraine, cause you have to be the US or EU citizen. Sad.
  • 3 1
 Hey internet - will the Shimano pedals work with my SRAM GX Eagle cranks!!!!?!?!?!?
  • 2 0
 Things are not going downhill in this round...
  • 4 3
 I ride a balance bike with an xc lid, clicks enter.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to win my Rose Bikes Bruce
  • 1 0
 If I win the wrench, I can properly wrench on my own bikes!
  • 1 0
 In it for the wrench and helmet, I'll donate the pedals if I win!
  • 4 0
 Wrench exclusively on this end. I'll be pledging the pedals and helmet. oh, donate I mean.
  • 1 0
 @skjlg: Haven't Heard that one before. Like it.
  • 1 0
 I need to win something for once
  • 1 0
 Clicked just in case it will give me a bonero.
  • 4 6
 Owns XT pedals and has no plan on taking them off even if wins a set of XTR... Only will wear helmet with chin bar... Clicks Enter anyway
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait to win.
  • 1 0
 not bad
  • 2 5
 4th the Dorth
  • 2 5
 first in my time zone!
Below threshold threads are hidden





