Win It Wednesday presented by Spot



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Spot Ryve 115 29.

Prize Details:


The Ryve 115 effectively kills the notion that marathon race bikes are all work and no play. It’s a precision rocket made for conquering Leadville and the epic race dates that crowd your calendar--with a big dose of playfulness for everyday shredding. We created this bike for goal-oriented strivers who want—no, need—to win, but who also know that podiums and personal bests should never come at the expense of pure riding fun.

$4,599 USD // 4-star Build Level

Learn more at spotbikes.com



Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Spot Bikes, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**April 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to May 13, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

27 Comments

  • 18 2
 Here is an easy tasty stew recipe:
//
Ingredients: 2-3 pounds of stew meat / 1 – 16 oz frozen green beans / 2-3 whole carrots, peeled and sliced / 3 russet potatoes peeled and diced / 1/2 onion, chopped / salt and pepper to taste / 1 14 oz can of crushed tomatoes / 2 cups water / 1/4 cup Worcheshire Sauce
//
1. In a 6 quart crock pot, add the stew meat and the potatoes on the bottom.
//
2. Put the green beans, onions, and carrots on top.
//
3. Pour in the crushed tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and the water on top. Season with salt and pepper and add a good amount of salt and pepper.
//
4. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours, or high for 4 hours.
//
5. Put in mouth hole.
  • 1 0
 Thought it was WarChestHair
  • 8 5
 If anyone is interested in reducing their environmental footprint/a vegetarian version, substitute the stew meat for a mix of beets, parsnips and turnips and cut the cooking duration in half. Makes for a great, hearty root vegetable stew.
  • 1 0
 @BrianANC: WarChestHair-Shy-Er
  • 3 0
 @ratedgg13: Dwight Schrute? Is that you?
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: A veggie option is always great! I have done some fun veggie versions as well.
//
You can also reduce your environmental footprint by... "collecting" your own red meat and put the lesser desired cuts into the stew as well. Or you could "collect" a Turkey!
//
I'm not one to be super stoked about the Commercial meats industry but I figured id keep the meat preference and even veggie list to simple, cheap and things we can still find at the local Grocery store during Coronaville times.
//
The best part of cooking recipes is at the end of the day, you can do whatever the hell you want! mix things up!
//

Cheers!
  • 1 0
 @BrianANC: no, no.... it just kinda smells like War Chest Hair if too much is used....
  • 2 0
 Or put in Instant Pot, and set it for 60 minutes Manual, High Pressure. Let it naturally release. Put in mouth hole.
  • 15 1
 For those of you who doubt winners, I actually won a Canyon Strive here on Pinkbike last summer.
So it's not just bots and new members who win them - some of us long term commenters/readers do win things.
  • 16 0
 That's something the bots would say
  • 9 0
 Sat dreaming/considering buying one of these just last week, this would solve that conundrum.
  • 5 0
 Could this be my missed advent calendar opportunity? On the 28th day of lockdown pinkbike clickbaited me....
  • 1 0
 haha
  • 3 0
 I can't even win on 1 dollar lottery scratch offs. So this would be a nice WIN!
  • 2 0
 we all feel this way, I've been playing the lottery for my dad for 4 years now we've won a few hundred dollars, but never to compeensate for the money spent xD.
  • 1 0
 @Gamertebo: tell him too buy a new instead.
  • 1 0
 That link is very interesting. I wonder about it's maintenance requirements. I'm a Clyde and it appeals to me since it would be super laterally stiff and still offer verticle compliance.
  • 3 1
 tons of videos of them cracking online and im just talking shit, i honestly dont know
  • 1 0
 My bike snapped so this would be perfect.
  • 1 0
 My bike is from 2011, so this would be the perfect upgrade!
  • 1 0
 Spot on my need fora new (and only) bike
  • 1 0
 Right Spot at the right time! Good luck
  • 1 0
 this would be great in my quiver.
  • 1 0
 Yes Please!
  • 1 1
 ill take all those parts off it though Smile
