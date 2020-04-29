Win It Wednesday presented by Spot



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Spot Ryve 115 29.

Prize Details:



The Ryve 115 effectively kills the notion that marathon race bikes are all work and no play. It’s a precision rocket made for conquering Leadville and the epic race dates that crowd your calendar--with a big dose of playfulness for everyday shredding. We created this bike for goal-oriented strivers who want—no, need—to win, but who also know that podiums and personal bests should never come at the expense of pure riding fun.



$4,599 USD // 4-star Build Level



Learn more at

**April 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to May 13, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)