Win It Wednesday presented by SRAM



SRAM GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit Details:

The day in, day out Eagle ecosystem hero is now available with AXS. The GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit is your entry point into wireless drivetrain simplicity. Compatible with any of our Eagle ecosystem cassettes and crank arms, the upgrade kit allows you to experience AXS without needing to buy an entire groupset provided you already are using Eagle products. No matter if you are looking to upgrade your ride, or looking for great value replacement parts, look no further than the GX Eagle AXS upgrade kit.


Value: $633 USD

Learn more at sram.com





How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from

Contest Terms and Conditions


**August 24, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to September 6 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


12 Comments

  • 15 1
 "Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win two pairs of Goodyear tires."

But I didn't win them last time?
  • 9 0
 Link is broken as well, as apparently I've already tried to win the tyres, so can't enter to win the SRAM
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: Yeah me too! What's the story Pinkbike?! Oh yeah that's right _______ Paywall. I will let myself Out[side+]!
  • 1 0
 They are just tying to clear out Eagle stock before the complete new DM system is launched lol
  • 5 0
 Are these wireless or airless tires ?
  • 2 0
 _E-Bike specific tyres
  • 1 0
 thinking about this upgrade.... who knows will it work fine with shimano cassette and chain?
  • 1 1
 Only if it is 11 speed or less.
  • 1 0
 @Ward24: 12 speed slx 11-51 e-bike
  • 1 0
 It works with 12s shimano gear.
  • 1 0
 Will this work with my Sram X9 cassette and cranks? Asking for a friend.
  • 1 0
 Doesn’t work Frown





