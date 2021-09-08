Win It Wednesday presented by SRAM




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle Upgrade Kit!

Prize Details:


SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle Upgrade Kit:

XC spec and ready for the trail. XX1 Eagle AXS utilizes the proven backbone of SRAM 1x. With the lightest weight materials and a 520-percent gear range. More secure and longer wearing X-SYNC 2 chainring. The pinnacle of performance, paired with the connected components of Eagle AXS. Ready for the new gen of super bikes.

This upgrade kit includes XX1 Eagle AXS derailleur, Eagle AXS controller, AXS battery, charger, and b-gap tool allows you to upgrade your existing Eagle drivetrain to XX1 Eagle AXS.

MSRP: $1000 USD


Learn more here.




Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from SRAM, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**September 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to September 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Does anyone ever actually win these?
  • 1 1
 First?
  • 3 0
 I second that.

