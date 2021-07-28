Win It Wednesday presented by Syncros




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset!

Prize Details:


Syncros Silverton 1.0s Wheelset Details:

A lightweight alternative to the Formula one of wheels - the Silverton SL, the Silverton 1.0s features a lot of the tech that we learned making that rim - poured into a more traditional wheelset. The lightweight carbon rim features a 30mm internal width for the wider tires that are currently in vogue with both trail riders and elite World Cup racers respectively. The rim is laced to the top level DT Swiss 240 hubset with DT Swiss Aerolite spokes. Reliable, lightweight and easily serviceable the wheelset is competitive weight wise at 1340gs per set.

This wheelset can be found in the quiver of the SCOTT-SRAM World Cup team, particularly when it comes to marathon racing and rougher courses. Light and fast at a great price, available to order from August 2nd from your local Scott and Syncros dealer or direct through www.scott-sports.com in selected eCom countries.




Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Syncros, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**July 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to August 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
159883 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
111806 views
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
106581 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
70687 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
69830 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
57449 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
45554 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
44652 views

11 Comments

  • 27 0
 I can't wait to not win these and watch them go to a 2-day old account!
  • 2 0
 Same!
  • 6 2
 But don't worry! You can increase your chances by purchasing additional entries at $9.99/entry!
  • 2 0
 I like how "Win it Wednesday" actually lasts two weeks. More like "Win it This Wednesday, or the next, or the next...or not"
  • 4 0
 I still have the faith!
  • 1 0
 They would look pretty slick on my ransom!
  • 3 0
 1340g for a 30mm internal wheelset is pretty impressive. I want!
  • 1 0
 If I ever win a pinkbike giveaway just once, even if it's just a pair of socks, my life will be complete.
  • 1 0
 The description says 1340gs, website says 1750g. Which is it? That's quite a difference.
  • 2 0
 These would be sweet!
  • 1 0
 It's my turn PB. Pleeeeez.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007889
Mobile Version of Website