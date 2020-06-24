Win It Wednesday presented by ASSOS



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an Assos All-Mountain Jersey & Cargo Short.

Prize Details:



ASSOS Trail Collection



The TRAIL Collection represents a new path forward, one that leaves the tarmac and trades aerodynamics for adaptable comfort, clean lines, and trail-focused features. The result? ASSOS precision, tuned for all-mountain riders who demand the most from their equipment.



• Trail Cargo Shorts $149 USD

• Trail SS Jersey: $109 USD



Learn more at assos.com

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from ASSOS, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**June 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to July 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)