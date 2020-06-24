Win It Wednesday presented by ASSOS



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an Assos All-Mountain Jersey & Cargo Short.

Prize Details:


ASSOS Trail Collection

The TRAIL Collection represents a new path forward, one that leaves the tarmac and trades aerodynamics for adaptable comfort, clean lines, and trail-focused features. The result? ASSOS precision, tuned for all-mountain riders who demand the most from their equipment.

• Trail Cargo Shorts $149 USD
• Trail SS Jersey: $109 USD

Learn more at assos.com





Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from ASSOS, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**June 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to July 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is there really any point in me entering? If I win, which I won't, I'll just grow out of these in a year or two.
  • 3 0
 If you don't want them then don't enter...

