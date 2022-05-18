Win It Wednesday presented by Assos
Assos Prize Pack Details:
Prize pack includes a Trail Jersey T3, Trail Cargo Shorts T3, Trail Liner Shorts, and Trail Socks Evo in your choice of size and women's or men's style.
TRAIL JERSEY T3: An evolved version of our all-mountain jersey that applies ASSOS engineering to trail riding, combining the breathability of road-race jerseys and the durability of dedicated off-road equipment.
TRAIL CARGO SHORTS T3: All-mountain riding shorts featuring a streamlined design and ultralight textiles. Updated with features increasing comfort and utility.
TRAIL LINER SHORTS: Liner shorts that blend lightweight support, comfort, and impact protection into a trail-focused first layer.
TRAIL SOCKS EVO: Abrasion-resistant socks that bring ankle protection and total comfort to fast, rowdy trail rides.
Value: $422 USD
Learn more here.
How does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a 7iDP Prize Pack Including 2 Helmets & Autographed Sam Hill Knee Pads!
Enter Here*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Assos, you may unsubscribe at any time.Contest Terms and Conditions**May 18, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to June 1 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)
3 Comments
Can I request the above if I win?