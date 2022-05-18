Win It Wednesday presented by Assos



Assos Prize Pack Details:


Prize pack includes a Trail Jersey T3, Trail Cargo Shorts T3, Trail Liner Shorts, and Trail Socks Evo in your choice of size and women's or men's style.

TRAIL JERSEY T3: An evolved version of our all-mountain jersey that applies ASSOS engineering to trail riding, combining the breathability of road-race jerseys and the durability of dedicated off-road equipment.

TRAIL CARGO SHORTS T3: All-mountain riding shorts featuring a streamlined design and ultralight textiles. Updated with features increasing comfort and utility.

TRAIL LINER SHORTS: Liner shorts that blend lightweight support, comfort, and impact protection into a trail-focused first layer.

TRAIL SOCKS EVO: Abrasion-resistant socks that bring ankle protection and total comfort to fast, rowdy trail rides.

Value: $422 USD

Learn more here.





How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a 7iDP Prize Pack Including 2 Helmets & Autographed Sam Hill Knee Pads!


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Assos, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**May 18, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to June 1 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 "Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a 7iDP Prize Pack Including 2 Helmets & Autographed Sam Hill Knee Pads!"....

Can I request the above if I win?
  • 1 0
 I'm confused, is this for Assos or 7IDP?
  • 1 0
 Is it never won anything ever on a Wednesday already?





