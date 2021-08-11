How does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette!Prize Details:
e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette Details:
The Industry Leading Helix R 12-speed, 556% Range, 345-Grams
More Range, Less Weight
The HELIX R Cassette is an upgrade to any SRAM™️ Eagle™️ or Shimano™️ drivetrain*, with more range than any other cassette on the market. The 9 tooth cog lets you step down one chainring size while keeping the same top end gearing and provides not only better ground clearance, but an overall lighter drivetrain. Works flawlessly with Shimano™️ and SRAM™️ 12s drivetrains, despite the challenges in designing for the different cog spacing and chain behavior. Additionally, if your wheel has a SRAM™️ XD™️ Driver and you want to upgrade to Shimano™️ 12s, you not only save money on the cassette and don’t have to spend the extra on a new hub driver. **Not recommended for ebike use. For ebike applications we recommend our TRS+ Espec cassettes.**
MSRP: $289.95 USD
Learn more here.
32 Comments
Alså, since I'm first here, can I ask everyone else to refrain from entering?
So……how does this cassette provide decent shifting for either brand, let alone both!?
they wear out super quick.
you have to use two chain whips to remove the cassette, and it’s a pain in the ass. oh, then they don’t fit back together correctly, and not even e13 understands what the correct spacers are for the cassettes bc they’ve gone through so many iterations just trying to make them work with xd and shimano hubs.
e13, just make your own hubs/drivers already.
