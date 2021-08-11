Win It Wednesday presented by e*thirteen




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette!

Prize Details:


e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette Details:

The Industry Leading Helix R 12-speed, 556% Range, 345-Grams

More Range, Less Weight

The HELIX R Cassette is an upgrade to any SRAM™️ Eagle™️ or Shimano™️ drivetrain*, with more range than any other cassette on the market. The 9 tooth cog lets you step down one chainring size while keeping the same top end gearing and provides not only better ground clearance, but an overall lighter drivetrain. Works flawlessly with Shimano™️ and SRAM™️ 12s drivetrains, despite the challenges in designing for the different cog spacing and chain behavior. Additionally, if your wheel has a SRAM™️ XD™️ Driver and you want to upgrade to Shimano™️ 12s, you not only save money on the cassette and don’t have to spend the extra on a new hub driver. **Not recommended for ebike use. For ebike applications we recommend our TRS+ Espec cassettes.**

MSRP: $289.95 USD


Learn more here.



Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from e*thirteen, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**August 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to August 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Sponsored


32 Comments

  • 17 1
 Yes, please. I'll take one of those.

Alså, since I'm first here, can I ask everyone else to refrain from entering?
  • 19 0
 Oops, made the mistake of entering before reading the comments. I'll try to do better next time.
  • 3 0
 Go figure... About the only type of post that I don't automatically go straight to the comments section...
  • 10 2
 You could not pay me to run another E13 cassette on my bikes.
  • 5 0
 Really? I've had great success with my last one. Curious to hear what troubles you had.
  • 1 0
 Why so?
  • 1 0
 I had an E13 11 speed on my old bike and it worked great. What happened to yours?
  • 1 1
 @korev: Fact base on opinion
  • 1 0
 I'm curious too. I had a rear hub driver of theirs strip out, but the serial number was part of a batch that were not machined properly on the inside. They sent me out a new one right away. No problems since. They even replaced the larger alloy gears section of the cassette because those got chewed up when the driver failed.
  • 3 0
 Because asked: (I am capable of correctly adjusting all aspects of shifting) 11 speed cassette frequently skipping gears, even on new chain and the following several months as that chain wore in. Premature wear of the teeth. Horrible shifting, in two gears that were in the middle of the cassette. Had it replaced with a new "Updated" version cassette under warranty and the shifting/skipping was still messed up. Put in an xt cassette and with NO adjustments needed, has now worked perfectly for over a year so far.
  • 1 1
 Ride, re-grease, ride, re-grease, ride, re-grease...
  • 2 0
 @ThreadedBB1day: thanks, really appreciate the feedback. Looks like you're not alone in having bad experiences (based on other comments here), so I'll probably stay clear of e13.
  • 1 0
 @ThreadedBB1day: This was exactly my experience with E-Thirteen 11 speed cassettes, AND I also found that the largest cogs are basically made of tinfoil, they fold over so easily. I'm 150 pounds and not exactly a wattage factory.
  • 3 0
 I had one of these, briefly. Made a fuckton of noise when I was in the top 10 gears because that whole piece of the cassette moved relative to the top 2 gears that are actually attached to the hub. Greased the shit out of it, was quiet for a ride or two, then noisy again. Returned and put my GX Eagle cassette back on for now.
  • 3 0
 It sounds like the cassette was installed improperly if the steel section moved? These cassettes have a security screw to prevent that from happening.
  • 5 0
 I had the opposite experience. multiple hose downs from muddy ride and still quiet and shifting great. I currently have roughly 400 miles on it this season. Disclaimer, I did watch and follow instructions for installation
  • 1 0
 Yeah, so many folks including myself had issues with E13 installs. Just be sure you don't have a DT Swiss freehub as these seem to have issues with E13. Support will email you the "penny" method whereby you open-up the clamp slot with a coin.
  • 1 0
 I’ve tried every combination of Shimano and SRAM 12, and none of them worked particularly well (11 speed did fine for mix and match drivetrains).

So……how does this cassette provide decent shifting for either brand, let alone both!?
  • 3 0
 Sounds like there may be a common factor here.
  • 1 0
 worst cassette ever. strips super easy bc they try to retrofit their cassettes to xd and shimano hubs. it’s barely held onto the hub with their design.

they wear out super quick.

you have to use two chain whips to remove the cassette, and it’s a pain in the ass. oh, then they don’t fit back together correctly, and not even e13 understands what the correct spacers are for the cassettes bc they’ve gone through so many iterations just trying to make them work with xd and shimano hubs.

e13, just make your own hubs/drivers already.
  • 4 1
 Garbagio... Never e13 on my bike again... almost swapped out everything on my bike that is e13 one failure at a time....
  • 2 0
 Hope these are better than their last 12 speed cassette, old ones wore quickly and the fastening mechanism wasn't great.
  • 1 0
 You'd think they'd just say 9-50t in the copy. So I didn't have to multiply 9x5.56 or squint at the picture to see the small 50.
  • 3 1
 I've had enough e13 parts fail to know I would rather pay for Shimano or SRAM than put a free e13 product on my bike.
  • 1 0
 I have 9-46 on my HT (209 miles), and a 9-50 on my Genius (102 miles)... no problems yet but I haven't gone very far on them at this point. We'll see how they hold up.
  • 1 0
 Their tires were some of the worst I've used, but I'll take a free cassette to make up for it.
  • 1 0
 I entered this because I need to replace the smaller cog set on my e13 cassette, as they wear out faster than a chain.
  • 1 0
 wait what wtf
  • 1 0
 Why doesn't anyone make one in Green dang it.
  • 2 3
 Can I be the first to say it'll be given to a new account and then put behind a paywall?
  • 1 2
 Do I get a prize? I'd also be willing to accept something that's not an E13 cassette...
  • 1 0
 What the f*ck does that even mean?

Post a Comment



