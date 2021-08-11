Win It Wednesday presented by e*thirteen



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette!

Prize Details:



e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette Details:



The Industry Leading Helix R 12-speed, 556% Range, 345-Grams



More Range, Less Weight



The HELIX R Cassette is an upgrade to any SRAM™️ Eagle™️ or Shimano™️ drivetrain*, with more range than any other cassette on the market. The 9 tooth cog lets you step down one chainring size while keeping the same top end gearing and provides not only better ground clearance, but an overall lighter drivetrain. Works flawlessly with Shimano™️ and SRAM™️ 12s drivetrains, despite the challenges in designing for the different cog spacing and chain behavior. Additionally, if your wheel has a SRAM™️ XD™️ Driver and you want to upgrade to Shimano™️ 12s, you not only save money on the cassette and don’t have to spend the extra on a new hub driver. **Not recommended for ebike use. For ebike applications we recommend our TRS+ Espec cassettes.**



MSRP: $289.95 USD





Learn more



August 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time ("PST ") to August 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the "Contest Period")