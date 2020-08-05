Win It Wednesday presented by FSA



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an FSA Oil Slick Team Stem and Carbon 800 Gradient Bar.

Prize Details:



FSA Oil Slick Team Stem and Carbon 800 Gradient Bar Details:



Enter to strike oil! @FSA_MTB… Oil Slick that is. Last season the FSA team riders asked for a 100% CNC’d light weight stem with Oil Slick multi-colored anodization. Now you can win one in sizes 32mm, 40mm, or 50mm complete with our new riser carbon handlebar. FSA’s Gradient Carbon 800 Handlebar is tested and proven in EWS Whistler through FSA’s #slayersofdirt Pro Team. This proven and tested layup is a perfect balance of stiffness to weight. Top it cockpit off with FSA’s CWX Oil Slick matching top cap and you’ve got one of the most the most unique cockpits available in 2020. The Oil Slick stem is available on FSA’s Proshop (USA and Canada only), but here is your chance to win a set of your own complete with our carbon handlebar and Oil Slick Top Cap!



Value of $400 USD



Learn more at fsaproshop.com

**August 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to August 18, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)