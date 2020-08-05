Win It Wednesday presented by FSA



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an FSA Oil Slick Team Stem and Carbon 800 Gradient Bar.

Prize Details:


FSA Oil Slick Team Stem and Carbon 800 Gradient Bar Details:

Enter to strike oil! @FSA_MTB… Oil Slick that is. Last season the FSA team riders asked for a 100% CNC’d light weight stem with Oil Slick multi-colored anodization. Now you can win one in sizes 32mm, 40mm, or 50mm complete with our new riser carbon handlebar. FSA’s Gradient Carbon 800 Handlebar is tested and proven in EWS Whistler through FSA’s #slayersofdirt Pro Team. This proven and tested layup is a perfect balance of stiffness to weight. Top it cockpit off with FSA’s CWX Oil Slick matching top cap and you’ve got one of the most the most unique cockpits available in 2020. The Oil Slick stem is available on FSA’s Proshop (USA and Canada only), but here is your chance to win a set of your own complete with our carbon handlebar and Oil Slick Top Cap!

Value of $400 USD

Learn more at fsaproshop.com





Enter Here



Contest Terms and Conditions


**August 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to August 18, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

13 Comments

  • 14 0
 Does anybody ever win this stuff? I've never seen an announcement.
  • 4 0
 My name was listed that I won something for Trail Karma month last month but so far no email or anything that I could redeem. It says it expires in three days after the contest ends (July 31) so I guess I ‘won’.
  • 2 0
 I'm out here putting in work, genuinely trying to cheat, and I'm not winning shit. Pictures of winners WITH prizes or its all lies and data mining. *picks up pitchfork*
  • 1 0
 that s true !
  • 1 0
 @Jvisscher: Where are the winners listed? I could not see on the Trail Karma page...
  • 1 0
 Agree!
  • 7 0
 Is not clicking the "Yes I'd like more spam e-mail" disqualifying?
  • 3 0
 Would it help my chances at all if I tell you that I genuinely love oil slick?
  • 9 0
 I love oil slick so much, I only drive British made vehicles.
  • 3 0
 This is what i need for my downcountry bike.
  • 2 1
 No thanks I don't have insurance.
  • 1 0
 Only the Grim Donut wins.
  • 1 0
 What's that? It doesn't exist. We need to raid area 51 to get it

