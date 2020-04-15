Win It Wednesday presented by Industry Nine



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an Industry Nine 1/1 wheelset.

Prize Details:


Transform your bike's capabilities with the Industry Nine 1/1 wheelset. Experience near instantaneous pedal power transfer as you clean technical sections with ease, rocket out of every corner and manual at a split seconds notice. The 1/1 hubs accomplish 90 points of engagement and 4° between engagement by way of a six pawl driver and 45 tooth drivering. The 1/1 series takes a no-nonsense approach in welcoming riders to Industry Nine. The 1/1 wheels utilize traditional J-bend spokes that can be easily sourced at any local bike shop and are offered in a Trail option with a 27mm inner rim width or the burlier Enduro option laced to a 30.5mm inner rim width.

$750 USD

Learn more at industrynine.com




Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Industry Nine, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**April 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to April29, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

30 Comments

  • 7 1
 Can someone give me the specs on the wheelset?
I just scrolled to where I enter my info. We living in tough times, just looking for a win...
  • 1 1
 Click on learn more under the price.
  • 50 0
 Here you go:
- 700c clincher
- 9mm quick release
- cantilever brake setup
- solid steel asymmetrical rim
- Rohloff hub
  • 6 0
 also comes with a really neat sticker kit that's a mix between zipp & enve logos.
  • 1 0
 @rocky-mtn-gman: don't forget the reflectors XD
  • 1 0
 @Gfromars: and playing cards for that cool 'moto' sound in your spokes! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @rocky-mtn-gman:
Well this sounds like a collectors item I could easily sell on ebay. Thats a win!
  • 3 0
 @rocky-mtn-gman:

Nailed it.
  • 6 1
 Making chili right now, anyone got any good recipes?
  • 15 1
 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef 1 onion, chopped 1 small green bell pepper, chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced 2 (16-ounce) cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained 2 (14-1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes 2 to 3 tablespoons chili powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon pepper 1 teaspoon ground cumin
//
Step 1.
Cook first 4 ingredients in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring until beef crumbles and is no longer pink; drain. Place mixture in 5-quart slow cooker; stir in beans and remaining ingredients. Cook at HIGH 3 to 4 hours or at LOW 5 to 6 hours.
//
Step 2.
If you want to thicken this saucy chili, stir in finely crushed saltine crackers until the desired thickness is achieved.
  • 2 0
 Cumin Coriander Garlic Oregano Salt Black Pepper Smoked paprika And what ever chilli you like, fresh powdered flakes etc
  • 2 0
 @TheBearDen: I assume canned vegetables aren't gold dust in Canada, like they are here then?...
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: pretty much 99%back to normal here in sleepy Suffolk
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: you can’t get canned vegetables in the Motherland?
  • 5 0
 Since you probably have more time on your hands, go all the way with this one:

www.seriouseats.com/recipes/2010/01/the-best-chili-recipe.html

I wasn't convinced the extra effort was worth it. Trust me, it is.
  • 2 0
 @mountainsofsussex: If you go to the grocery store right when they open these things exist, by mid day the doomsday preppers have ransacked the shit out of everything.
  • 1 0
 @mountainsofsussex: Nah just made my secound batch of chili yesterday. Corn, diced tomatoes and kidney beans all canned and widely available. Happy Hunting
  • 1 0
 Throw in some Dave's Insanity (traditonal). Thats my secret weapon in Chili. Smokey flavor and spicy, but too hot to just dump in afterwards or on top of food. We usually just through in beef, onion, tomotoes, Dave's, etc
  • 1 0
 I use beef skirt or brisket in mine, cook it for a couple days till the beef just falls apart
  • 1 0
 Now all I'm gonna think about is Chili for the next fews days till I make some. Thanks a lot!
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: oooooh, smoked paprika, getting all epicurian on us mate! lemme guess that would be Malden flaked salt right?
  • 3 0
 Vegetarian sriracha chili

2 white onions, diced
1-1.5 pounds sweet potatoes, cubed
4-6 cloves garlic, minced
1 large can crushed tomatoes
1 can tomato paste
1 can kidney beans
1 can white beans
1 can bean of your choice (black, pinto, etc. if black beans, rinse before adding).
1 can corn
1/4 cup honey
2 tablespoons chili paste (or 4 tablespoons sriracha) [add spice to taste]
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. paprika
1/8th tsp. cayenne (if you like it real hot)
1 cube of vegetable stock (or whatever bouillon you've got on hand)
1 splash of beer (or water)
Oil as needed

In large pot, add oil (I use olive oil) and diced onions. Cook until starting to brown. (5 minutes). Add cubed sweet potatoes and develop a slight crust on them. (5 minutes) Add diced garlic and stir until it starts to brown. (1 minute). Add ground spices and stir to combine and toast. (1 minute).

De-glaze with a splash of beer or water, scrape up the good brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add all cans, including liquid (except black-bean liquid). Stir to combine, and bring to a simmer.

Add chili paste and/or sriracha to taste (I like it decently spicy). If too thick, add water and part of the bouillon to taste. (the chili will cook down a bit too). Add honey and cover pot. Allow to sit on low for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add salt, pepper, and additional sriracha to taste.

Let cool, and eat with a dollop of greek yogurt or sour cream and/or grated cheddar cheese.
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: Dude that actually sounds phenomenal
  • 1 0
 @jamesbrant: well now imma have to look up epicurian :'D jus regular table salt for me as I'm poor white trash but, I am starting to prefer pinto over kidney beans
  • 3 0
 @Ajorda: Its not bad! I usually add some additional heat for myself but I know not everyone is a heat person. I will also at times switch the protein as well, Either going with ground Turkey Or ground venison.
//
Chili is hard to f*ck up so long as the essentials are in there haha.
  • 4 2
 Pick me.....please.
  • 2 3
 No, me!
  • 1 3
 no me
  • 1 2
 No, me!!
  • 3 0
 Yes, pick that guy, so I can buy some used rims

