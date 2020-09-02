Win It Wednesday presented by Industry Nine



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset.

Prize Details:


Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset Details:

Industry Nine hubs are at the heart of your wheelset. Made start to finish in our Asheville, NC machine shop to elevate your ride, Hydra hubs are designed with a lightning quick 0.52° between engagement or 690 points of engagement. Claw your way up the most technical climbs, manual at a split second’s notice, and rocket out of every corner aboard a set of Hydra hubs. Built to keep you in the saddle and out of the service queue, Hydra utilizes an independently phased pawl system to mitigate uneven torque on the axle, freehub and bearings. Stand out on the trail with our in-house anodization lab offering riders 11 unique color options.

Value of $650 USD

Learn more at industrynine.com


Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Industry Nine, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**September 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to September 16, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
83135 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
75687 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
61350 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
59767 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
51306 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
50790 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
48639 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
37950 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Cool! Heads up Learn more at industrynine.com URL is broken.
  • 1 0
 i just want my bike to sound like a swarm of bees

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008658
Mobile Version of Website