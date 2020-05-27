Win It Wednesday presented by NS Bikes



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an NS Bikes frame.

Prize Details:



2020 NS Bikes Decade Frame



The most popular frame among our pro riders. Used by Szymon Godziek and Max Fredriksson in competition. Lightweight, strong and responsive, the Decade has all the features you would expect in a modern pro-level dirt bike frame made by a company with a dirt-jumping heritage. It's designed to work best with forks from 100-140mm of travel and features a fully integrated tapered head tube which can accept forks with both standard 1 1/8” or tapered 1.5 - 1 1/8” steerer tubes. Optional derailleur hanger available separately.



MAIN CHANGES FOR 2020

• Revised geometry with adjusted seattube angle

• Perfect saddle position - easier to clamp knees down on the perfectly positioned saddle for no hander tricks and barspins

• Removable gyrotabs included

• 73mm threaded BSA BB instead of 68mm to avoid bb spacer

• Slightly improved tire clearance





MAIN FEATURES

• Choice of Szymon Godziek, Dawid Godziek and Max Fredriksson

• High-end aluminium dirt jump hardtail

• Incredibly strong yet still very light at just over 2.1kg

• Fits forks with standard and tapered steerer tubes

• Unlimited barspins w/ gyro

• Less damage w/ gyro when crashing or throwing out the bike as the cables are free



399 €



Learn more at nsbikes.com

The most popular frame among our pro riders. Used by Szymon Godziek and Max Fredriksson in competition. Lightweight, strong and responsive, the Decade has all the features you would expect in a modern pro-level dirt bike frame made by a company with a dirt-jumping heritage. It's designed to work best with forks from 100-140mm of travel and features a fully integrated tapered head tube which can accept forks with both standard 1 1/8” or tapered 1.5 - 1 1/8” steerer tubes. Optional derailleur hanger available separately.• Revised geometry with adjusted seattube angle• Perfect saddle position - easier to clamp knees down on the perfectly positioned saddle for no hander tricks and barspins• Removable gyrotabs included• 73mm threaded BSA BB instead of 68mm to avoid bb spacer• Slightly improved tire clearance• Choice of Szymon Godziek, Dawid Godziek and Max Fredriksson• High-end aluminium dirt jump hardtail• Incredibly strong yet still very light at just over 2.1kg• Fits forks with standard and tapered steerer tubes• Unlimited barspins w/ gyro• Less damage w/ gyro when crashing or throwing out the bike as the cables are free399 €Learn more at

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from NS Bikes, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**May 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to June 9, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)