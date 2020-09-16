Win It Wednesday presented by X-Fusion



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an X-Fusion H3C Rear Shock.

Prize Details:



X-Fusion H3C Rear Shock Details:



The H3C is X-Fusions lightweight coil shock aimed for all mountain and enduro riding. With a three position platform, rebound and low speed compression adjustment this shock is ready to take what you can throw its way!



Value of $399 USD



Learn more at xfusionshox.com

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from X-Fusion, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**September 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to September 29, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)