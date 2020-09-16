Win It Wednesday presented by X-Fusion



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win an X-Fusion H3C Rear Shock.

Prize Details:


X-Fusion H3C Rear Shock Details:

The H3C is X-Fusions lightweight coil shock aimed for all mountain and enduro riding. With a three position platform, rebound and low speed compression adjustment this shock is ready to take what you can throw its way!

Value of $399 USD

Learn more at xfusionshox.com


Enter Here



*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from X-Fusion, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**September 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to September 29, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

11 Comments

  • 3 0
 Serious question: Do you have to check the "subscribe" box in order to win? All of these sponsored contests on Pinkbike allow you to submit your name without checking the box, but I'm curious if that automatically disqualifies you from winning.
  • 1 0
 For the record, I tried reading the rules / terms on one of the previous contests, but couldn't find the answer to this question.
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure that's illegal, for something to be a giveaway then anyone has to have an equal chance. These giveaways aren't some big mystery, Xfusion wants to build their email list, and think that they can get more email addresses this way than other ways. They aren't trying to sell your email address to ISIS, they want to email you about their products and hope you will buy something
  • 3 0
 Has anyone ever won one of these win-it-wednesdays?
  • 3 0
 We add in the winners here once they are confirmed: https://www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/win-it-wednesday/
  • 2 0
 Is that shock even out yet? I haven't seen anyone with one or any for sale since it was announced last year.
  • 1 0
 my last x-fusion shock lasted about 10-15 hours ( 2 rides began the 3rd) before seals popped and oiled my legs ...
  • 2 1
 fingers crossed for this one!
  • 1 0
 Cool. That shock is more then I paid for my Norco sight three years ago
  • 1 0
 I'd be keen on a 230x58 but only see a 230x65 for now.
  • 1 0
 Well it's metric only, so I doubt that's gonna change very soon.

