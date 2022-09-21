Win It Wednesday presented by X-Fusion



Slant HLR Fork Details:

The Slant series has become the go to dirt jump fork for riders like Tom van Steenbergen and Adolf Silva. The 34mm stanchion tube chassis provides the perfect balance between weight and strength and is now available with the Roughcut HLR/RCP bladder cartridge damping system.

Value: $599 USD

Learn more at x-fusion.com





How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win the X-Fusion Slant HLR fork.


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from X-Fusion, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**September 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to October 4 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Isn't the lenght (travel) important fact at all?
  • 3 0
 Don’t know - just ask her.

When refering to the fork however, afaik the Slant HLR comes with 160mm of travel and can be internally adjusted in 20mm increments down to 100.
  • 3 0
 26 ain't dead.
  • 3 0
 Chance of whoever wins it having a 26" bike?...
  • 1 0
 I hope that it never does die.
  • 1 0
 Yes! I have still 26" Commencal Meta from 2008 in my garage Smile On the other hand the original RS Reba works still fine.
  • 1 0
 @kauris: That's good your fork still works! I need to win this one so I can give my brother back his clapped out Lyric I've been long term borrowing for my DJ.
  • 1 0
