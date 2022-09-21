Win It Wednesday presented by X-Fusion



Slant HLR Fork Details:



The Slant series has become the go to dirt jump fork for riders like Tom van Steenbergen and Adolf Silva. The 34mm stanchion tube chassis provides the perfect balance between weight and strength and is now available with the Roughcut HLR/RCP bladder cartridge damping system.



Value: $599 USD



Learn more at



**September 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to October 4 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)