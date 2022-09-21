Slant HLR Fork Details:
The Slant series has become the go to dirt jump fork for riders like Tom van Steenbergen and Adolf Silva. The 34mm stanchion tube chassis provides the perfect balance between weight and strength and is now available with the Roughcut HLR/RCP bladder cartridge damping system.
Value: $599 USD
Learn more at x-fusion.com
How does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win the X-Fusion Slant HLR fork.
Enter Here*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from X-Fusion, you may unsubscribe at any time.Contest Terms and Conditions**September 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to October 4 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)
8 Comments
When refering to the fork however, afaik the Slant HLR comes with 160mm of travel and can be internally adjusted in 20mm increments down to 100.