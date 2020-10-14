How does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win DT Swiss 240 Hubs.Prize Details:
DT Swiss 240 Hub Details:
Swiss precision engineering, machining and assembly together with clever detail solutions have made of the 240 what it is today: A legend. The strengths of the new 240 hub are further enhanced with the new RATCHET EXP technology. The ultra-reliable freehub system transfers the highest pedalling loads resulting in direct power transmission. Just what athletes want: Perfect transmission of their power and the reliability allowing them to focus on the ride.
DT Swiss' new 240 EXP hub is now available with a 54t option stock
MSRP: From $220.90 (Front), $433.90 (Rear)
Learn more at dtswiss.com
Enter Here*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from DT Swiss, you may unsubscribe at any time.Contest Terms and Conditions**October 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to October 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)
10 Comments
Post a Comment