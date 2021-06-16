Win It Wednesday presented by Hayes




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win Hayes Dominion A2 Brake Kit + Rotors and Brackets!

Prize Details:


Hayes Dominion Brakes Prize Details:

Known for its light lever feel, intuitive modulation, and all-out stopping power the Dominion is quickly becoming the brake to beat within the industry. The Dominion A2 shares the same master cylinder and features as its four-piston brother, the A4, but in a lighter package. Paired with our D-Series rotors, the Dominion A2 is the ideal braking setup for those looking to brake later, reduce arm fatigue, and keep the tools on the bench and the bike out on the trail!

To make things easy, the proper brackets and our Pro Bleed Kit will be included to quickly mount the brakes to your bike.

MSRP: $663.93 USD

Learn more at hayesbicycle.com


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Hayes, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**June 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to June 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

14 Comments

  • 4 0
 I have the A4s and they're the best brakes that aren't Trickstuff. I would love to win a set of A2s for my Spur, but I wouldn't be bothered by the fact that I wouldn't mind spending my own money for another set.
  • 2 1
 I have the dominions a4’s. Every bike specced with shimano or sram should have their brake ripped off and replaced with the Hayes. Bikes shouldn’t be subjected to shitty brakes; imagine if our cars had chronic sticky pistons, low power, wandering bite points, etc..
  • 3 0
 I'm just happy that the hayes group products starts to crawl back to the media. They are the one of the last no-marketing-bs family of brands from the golden era.
  • 1 0
 Is my entry automatically tossed if I opt out of receiving news/info from the manufacturer? I have a hunch this is happening behind the scenes; why else haven't I won yet?! Prove me wrong PB *wink* *wink*
  • 2 0
 Does anyone ever win this stuff?
  • 1 1
 Dentists & lawyers
  • 1 0
 I was just going to ask that to. Have anyone ever heard of people winning any of these prizes
  • 1 0
 I'll be happy to take one for the team
  • 1 0
 These brakes are all over the place it seems...are they actually good?
  • 6 0
 Yes. They are slept in favor of bigger, more popular brands, but I feel that these are better than the competition in both outright stopping power, modulation, ergonomics, and consistency. Had mine for over a year and zero problems. I would outfit my bikes with A4s and A2s if I had the money to do so and never look back.
  • 3 0
 Personally, switching from XTs to Dominion A4s was revelatory.
  • 3 0
 @Almazing: so you are saying these are Almazing?
  • 2 0
 love my a4s. im 225ish ready to ride and have had 0 issues with power, fade, or lever feel. they're super consistent every time i grab them. modulation is their strong suit, but you can definitely lock them up if you want to. super smooth and very easy lever pull.
  • 1 0
 These may be a bit of an upgrade from my Hayes 9's

