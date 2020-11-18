Win It Wednesday presented by Leatt



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Session prize pack.

Prize Details:



Leatt Prize Pack Details:



MTB 4.0 HELMET

Renowned for its ventilation and comfort, this all-purpose MTB helmet is fitted with Leatt’s 360 Turbine technology, offering great protection at a fair price. 360 ̊ Turbine Technology, are360 ̊moving discs constructed from an energy-absorbing shape and material, this tech has two exclusive advantages, namely the reduction of rotational acceleration to the head and brain and the absorption of energy upon impact at concussion level. This fully ASTM DH certified helmet is the go-to helmet for enduro and bikepark riders. Uphill, downhill, upside down, E-bike or trail - you name it, the MTB 4.0 has you covered. The full-face design with removable mouth piece offers outstanding ventilation and its convenient Fidlock® buckle makes life just peachy! So, the next time you crash, see to it that you are protected by the best!



MTB 4.0 VELOCITY GOGGLE

The all new Leatt Velocity 4.0 MTB goggle is here, specially designed vents in the goggle foam and a unique Mesh strap ensures the helmet ventilation still functions. A Bullet proof, ventilated RideViz lens with permanent anti-fog will ensure you have clear vision and the best protection for your eyes, along with great looks and the perfect fit, all this at a price that won’t break the bank!



MTB 2.0 LONG SLEEVE JERSEY

All the coolness of a casual long sleeve hidden in a technical bicycle jersey. The Leatt 2.0 long sleeve jersey is made from a soft touch, cotton-feel material which keeps you cool on the hottest days. Its lightweight, stretchy and breathable material is premium comfort and function. The long sleeves give the rider that relaxed bike park feel with a little added protection. The stretch fit can be worn with or without body armour and the collar is neck brace ready. As soon as you try it on, you won’t want to take it off!



MTB 4.0 PANTS

Dedicated for Downhill, Trail and BMX - these are not just converted MX pants! These pants offer a comfortable pre-curved pedal and knee pad optimized fit. Made from a lightweight, ventilated stretch material the Leatt 4.0 pants are legendary. Additional waist straps offer great adjustability so you can ride with or without impact short protection. The pre-curved knees are comfortable with or without knee pads and let you pedal all day long. Bad weather is not a problem either thanks to the 500D laminated seat panel and inner leg. Those who know, will probably agree that these are the most comfortable pants you can buy.



MTB 2.0 X-FLOW GLOVES

Ultimate airflow and protection in a lightweight, durable glove. One of the lighter and most minimalistic bicycle gloves in Leatt’s product line, the 2.0 X-Flow bicycle glove’s upper hand is made from a fully vented, stretch material to keep you cool on those warm days. Protection is offered by microinjected 3D Brush Guard on the pinky and knuckle areas, which increases the abrasion resistance of the glove. The all-new MicronGrip palm fabric is super slim giving you a solid bar grip in wet and dry conditions. Try these if you want super comfy gloves with a touch of protection!



MTB 2.0 FLAT SHOE

The casual synthetic suede sneaker that lets you rip up the bike park! The all new Leatt MTB 2.0 shoe is a casual looking shoe transformed into a comfortable and well ventilated riding shoe. It features a medium stiff sole, which gives you great control on the bike but lets you also walk around in ease. The amazing RideGrip rubber compound provides ultimate bike control in all weather conditions. The sole also features mud channels which efficiently keep the mud off the soles so that you are in constant contact with your pedals or the ground. Be prepared to ride, anytime, anywhere!





MSRP: $583 USD



Learn more at leatt.com

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Session, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to December 1, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)