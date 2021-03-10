Win It Wednesday presented by DT Swiss




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win hubs from DT Swiss.

Prize Details:


DT Swiss Limited Edition 240 Oil Slick Hubs Details:

The 240 Oil Slick is equipped with the latest Ratchet EXP freehub system to maximize reliability. The increased bearing distance increases bearing lifetime, the straight spring provides more direct engagement, which reduces wear, and a smaller number of parts not only makes maintenance easier but also reduces weight.

LIMITED TO 1000 PIECES AND AVAILABLE AT DT SWISS DEALERS AND WHEEL BUILDERS.

MSRP: $235.90 USD (front) & $476.90 USD (rear)


Learn more at dtswiss.com


Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from DT Swiss, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**March 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to March 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


87 Comments

  • 103 21
 Not a fan of oil slick, but free hubs are better than hubs I have to pay for.
  • 18 226
flag nzandyb (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Just had to downvote you super hard here.... nothing personal.
  • 158 6
 @nzandyb: Just had to downvote you super hard here... nothing personal.
  • 33 1
 @nzandyb: lol I bet you're fun at parties.
  • 13 0
 @nzandyb: BTW, how much oil slick do you have on your bike?
  • 48 2
 When I was a kid I use to say “free stuff is the best stuff.” Then I got older and learned that herpes are free. ????
  • 5 0
 If you win them I'll trade you out for a black set
  • 2 6
flag HB208 (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @UtahBikeMike: Deal. But I want Hydras lol.
  • 7 3
 I mean, I can't imagine anyone would buy oil slick 240s, so they might as well give them away! hehe
  • 3 0
 @kcy4130: well, those 1000 pairs sold out pretty fast. I saw they when they were available I contemplated scooping up a set but took too long to deliberate. Despite being a one set per dealer kind of deal, they were gone in no time. Less that a couple of hours!

Oil slick seems to split the room. While I myself wouldn't be interested in using them on my own bike, I have a good many friends and customers who would love a set, and I wish I had acted faster.
  • 3 4
 @privateer-wheels: I think they split the room because all of the people I have seen riding oil slick have more money than talent, but hell, that is half of the people who buy nice bikes I suppose.
  • 10 0
 If you win you can replace the 370s on your Rocky Mountain bike.
  • 10 1
 @bdub5696: free herpes are still better than herpes you paid for, jus sayin
  • 1 3
 @DizzyNinja: I'm freaking dying here. Way to win 2021 so early in the game!
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Just had to downvote you super hard here... nothing personal.
  • 1 0
 @nurseben: Fine, downvote away Ben.
  • 69 1
 Do People actually win this stuff?
  • 17 0
 I don't know, seems a bit too good to be true.
  • 30 1
 As I told another posted (and have posted in the past), I won an enduro bike off one of these contests about 3 years ago. It even got shipped to my house and everything.
  • 5 0
 @ratedgg13: cool
  • 5 0
 @ratedgg13: understandable have a great day
  • 16 0
 @ratedgg13: Sure you did @mikelevy. Very clever of you to create a new screen name.
  • 3 0
 @ratedgg13: did you pay taxes for the bike?
  • 6 0
 @jovesaxa: Want proof I'm not @mikelevy ? I don't like Tims donuts.
@Gamertebo No, Canyon (who I won the bike from) covered shipping & import fees/taxes!
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: was the free bike through pb or canyon?
  • 1 0
 I know a guy who won twice, it happens!
  • 1 0
 @jmtbf: It was a contest run on Pinkbike, on behalf of by Canyon (who sent me the bike directly).
  • 1 0
 They announce the winners on the page. You can look back at all the contests here to see who won.

www.pinkbike.com/news/tags/win-it-wednesday
  • 27 0
 I heard that the balls in the bearings are oil slick too
  • 3 0
 I mean, my balls are oil slick too... sometimes
  • 15 0
 I feel like i'm gonna win this time
  • 15 2
 The only oil slick on my bike is the chain, cassette, front ring and the back of my right calf.
  • 10 0
 Dont forget the one under your Taco
  • 2 0
 @fabwizard: ǝsɐɔ sᴉɥʇ uᴉ ʇɥƃᴉɹ ǝq plnoɔ ɥʇoq puɐ 'sƃuᴉuɐǝɯ oʍʇ ǝʌɐɥ uɐɔ oɔɐ┴ ɐᴉlɐɹʇsn∀ uᴉ
  • 7 2
 So we all agree that the description legally states that 1000 of these are up for the free draw right? Lawyer up or send me my pair DT!
  • 7 2
 Are these actually win - able? Does anyone know somebody who has received the winnings from any of these give aways?
  • 7 3
 I literally won a bike once... so yes.
  • 1 0
 @ratedgg13: that is sick dude, what was it?
  • 3 1
 @ratedgg13: does anyone besides you win?
  • 2 0
 @cowboyray: I also won a bike during the advent calendar. These things are legit, unlike so many scam contest accounts on instagram. Here's the scam: Expand your followers by asking them to follow, like, tag, etc. in the hopes of winning a bike that doesn't exist in their possession. Contact you via another account, informing you that you've won another item (bag, light, cheap chinese crap, etc.), and all you have to do is pay $25 shipping for the item. Congratulations, you've just bought a $5 backpack from AliExpress for $25.
  • 1 0
 @spankthewan: good to knoe
  • 3 1
 @spankthewan: I've got a business opportunity for you. Pm me
  • 2 0
 @peterfoley5: Past generation Canyon Strive.
The shame of it was I'd just put down money for my dream enduro bike a month before...
  • 6 1
 honestly when you go Dtswiss and their 240s you never go for something else and this one are just boom
  • 5 1
 These would look so sick on my all-black stumpy, you should just give them to me
  • 8 1
 These would stick out like a neon sign on my mismatched train wreck of a bike. Since bike looks like a Covid haircut anyway, why not dye parts rainbow Very confused

Having bearings that turn and being attached to a circular rim would be welcome mechanical upgrades.
  • 4 0
 DT, what the heck?! Why have you not made cool looking stuff like this before? I LOVE IT!
  • 4 0
 Winning these could totally justify a new bike build .... right ?
  • 3 0
 N+1
  • 1 0
 for hubs actually N+2
  • 4 2
 Guys don't let America find out they make oil slick hubs they will hear of this and be like "DID I HEAR OIL" and proceed to start a war with DT Swiss
  • 2 0
 So far that new year's resolution to win something hasn't panned out, so here's another chance.
  • 3 0
 Finally something the fancy finish won't wear off in 0.5 seconds!
  • 5 3
 I was moist when I first saw these but the chance of a free set has me gushing .
  • 2 0
 I'd take a set of DT Swiss hubs in any color other than black. Great hubs, but please, offer some colorways.
  • 2 0
 So Swiss to be so boring yet well engineered lol.
  • 2 0
 Anyone know how they contact you if you win?
  • 1 0
 Depending on the competition - sometimes via email and sometimes via PB messaging.
  • 2 1
 Honest question - has ANYONE ever actually won anything from these Wednesday giveaways?
  • 1 0
 Yes, people have
  • 1 0
 I would give my left you know what to have these on my bike!
  • 14 1
 @gnarcissistictendency Haha I'd rather give my right one its smaller LMAO.
  • 8 0
 Shifter?
  • 1 1
 My left one is a total thigh slapper. I choose that one.
  • 2 0
 YYEEESS!!
  • 1 0
 This would make for an amazing belated bday gift for me!
  • 3 1
 No rootbeer no care
  • 2 1
 These would look sweet on my Polygon
  • 1 0
 Oh these are sick, best hubs looking even sweeter
  • 1 0
 20x110 non boost & 12x157 non boost please.
  • 1 0
 It is my birthday, soooo...
  • 1 0
 Not a fan of rainbow usually, but I think it looks cool on hubs.
  • 1 0
 Dtswiss 240s looks rad though....????????????????????????
  • 1 1
 Has anyone ever won one of these give away things?
  • 1 0
 Pls
  • 1 2
 Will these fit on a frame and fork that were for 26" wheels? If not, give em to the next gal/guy.
  • 2 0
 They are hubs, wheel size does not determine that. Axle size does
  • 1 0
 Cool, they won't fit, so I call dibs on them if you win.
  • 2 2
 Apparently they cant give these away
  • 1 0
 If it free it for me!
  • 1 1
 Xcobra also has oil slick hubs www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkrmZgetbSI
  • 2 3
 I just want an entire bike slicked in oil.
  • 2 0
 Murica
  • 1 2
 damn that's onyx price range!
  • 1 2
 6 Bolt. Pass
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



