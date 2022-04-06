Win It Wednesday presented by Northwave



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win Northwave Extreme XCM 3 shoes!

Prize Details:



Northwave Extreme XCM 3 Shoes Details:



PUSH HARDER, DO IT FURTHER

Different terrains means a shoe able to adapt to every condition. During the climbing of difficult ascents and on fast and technical descents, typical of a Marathon race, you need a shoe that is extremely performing and that is able to meet the needs of the athlete. The XCM3, gives the long-distance MTB enthusiasts very high performance, with a wide range of use, the true secret of the Extreme XCM3.



• Carbon XC 12 Sole with full-carbon insert in the pedal area and a stiffness index of 12.0.

• TPU inserts in strategic points ensure high traction and outstanding wear resistance.

• Made with the patented XFrame 2® construction, the upper transfers every watt of power while providing the snuggest, even fit with no pressure points.

• The double SLW3 dial differentiates the pressure between the top of the instep and the toe for even better adaptability.

• SLW3 the only dial with step-by-step and full release in a single button.

• New Highly abrasion-resistant rubber reinforcements ensure 360° protection along the entire upper Integrated heel system containing directional fibre prevents any slipping

• Redesigned overlap for improving fit and control on the pedals

• New no-stich heel design guarantee comfort and a second skin effect

• The perforated upper surface ensure optimal ventilation.





Value: $ 316.47 USD



Learn more



April 6, 2022 at 12:00 AM Pacific Standard Time ("PST ") to April 19 at 11:59 AM PST (the "Contest Period")