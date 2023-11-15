PRIZE DETAILS:
Enter now to win a prize package from MagicShine, including:Package 1: Monteer 12000 Front light & MJ 906S Helmet Light & Extension Cable & Helmet Mount Mega Combo ($769.96)
The MBUK light 2023 winner Magicshine Monteer 12000 is a beast of a light that can turn any trail into a daytime ride. With 12,000 lumens of pure lighting power, this light can illuminate every detail of your surroundings, from ditches and branches to rocks and roots. Whether riding on the road or off-road, the Monteer 12000 has you covered with its dual optical system that features a cutoff and beam adjustment for safe and efficient use. With its powerful 14.4V 10,000mAh battery pack, the MONTEER 12000 boasts an impressive runtime of 121 hours. The Magicshine MJ-906S is one of the brand's lowest weights, smallest form factors, and highest output lights, boasting 4,500 lumens in max power mode. The separate battery back and small head unit design saves space on the bar/helmet. With its 7.2V 10,000mAh battery pack, the MJ-906S boasts a runtime of 35 hours.

is one of the brand’s lowest weight, smallest form factor and highest output lights, boasting 4,500 lumens in max power mode.The separate battery back and small head unit design saves space on the bar, and the Velcro straps that secure the 10,000mAh battery pack are long enough to wrap around chunky ebike down tubes if you don’t want to use the light’s optional ebike battery supply cable.Package 2: A Monteer 8000S V2.0 Front LIght & RAY 2600B Helmet Light & Helmet Mount Mega Combo ($589.97)
The Magicshine 8000S V2 combines the ridiculous 8000-lumen output with a two-button wireless remote that allows for helmet mounting and more direct control over the headlight. With its 7.2V 10,000mAh battery pack, the Magicshine 8000S V2 boasts a runtime of 32 hours. The Magicshine Ray 2600B Smart Remote Bike Light is powerful, with auto-dimming tech and a dual-beam pattern forming a great light for night riding at a competitive price. Powered by a 6700mAh battery, the RAY 2600B boasts a runtime of 14.5 hours.Package 3: An RN 3000 Front Light & SEEMEE 300 Rear Light & Aluminum Mount Combo ($236.97)
The Magicshine RN 3000 is an all-in-one front light with a high 3,000-lumen output and a keen price tag. With its 3.6V 10000mAh battery, the RN 3000 boasts an impressive runtime of 62 hours. The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 brings you all-around visibility and keeps you safer in road traffic with its OptiTracing light. Magicshine has also incorporated smart features such as a brake sensor and ambient light sensor, which is utilized in the smart output modes. Powered by a 3.7V 1600mAh battery, the RN 3000 boasts an impressive runtime of 200 hours.How does Win It Wednesday work? Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win one of three MagicShine Prize Packages
