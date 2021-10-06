Win It Wednesday presented by Race Face



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Race Face Wet Weather Apparel & A T2 Tailgate Pad!

Prize Details:



Race Face Prize Pack:



Protection for you and your truck against all the elements.



T2 Tailgate Pad – Inferno:

Our new T2 pad is made to fit any shape of tailgate, and has an adjustable rear camera panel - both RF exclusive, patent pending features. Carry up to 6 bikes with no bike on bike crime with raised bumpers + downtube straps.



Conspiracy Gear:

Ride All Seasons

Rain, sleet, snow, wind, mud, nothing is going to stop you from getting your required daily stoke. The Conspiracy gear is built to withstand the elements, offering waterproof, breathable comfort with a ton of other riding specific features.



o ($ 171.99 USD)

($200 USD)

($98 USD)

($180 USD)

($49 USD)



**October 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to October 19, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)