Win It Wednesday presented by Race Face




How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Race Face Wet Weather Apparel & A T2 Tailgate Pad!

Prize Details:


Race Face Prize Pack:

Protection for you and your truck against all the elements.

T2 Tailgate Pad – Inferno:
Our new T2 pad is made to fit any shape of tailgate, and has an adjustable rear camera panel - both RF exclusive, patent pending features. Carry up to 6 bikes with no bike on bike crime with raised bumpers + downtube straps.

Conspiracy Gear:
Ride All Seasons
Rain, sleet, snow, wind, mud, nothing is going to stop you from getting your required daily stoke. The Conspiracy gear is built to withstand the elements, offering waterproof, breathable comfort with a ton of other riding specific features.

Race Face T2 Tailgate Pad in Inferno ($ 171.99 USD)
Conspiracy Jacket ($200 USD)
Conspiracy DWR Long Sleeve Jersey ($98 USD)
Conspiracy DWR Pants ($180 USD)
Conspiracy Gloves ($49 USD)




Enter Here






*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Race Face, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**October 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to October 19, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

10 Comments

  • 15 0
 This won’t work very well with my Subaru. Entered.
  • 2 0
 Unless it's a Baja!
  • 6 0
 that tailgate pad will work great on my mini van.
  • 2 0
 I would trade it all for an Arc 30 offset rim with 32 holes. Shoot I would even pay for one of those...
  • 1 0
 I feel that I ended up buying a 35 and I’m gonna see how having a 2.4 inch tire on a 35 works lol
  • 2 0
 It's raining right now. Please hurry. I'm getting wet. Seriously. Also, I don't have a Subaru.
  • 3 0
 we all know someone in Arizona with a crossover is going to win this.
  • 1 0
 Please let it be a Pontiac Aztek. The person who owns it and the included rear hatch tent deserve a win in life.
  • 1 0
 I bought one of those DWR long sleeve jerseys, it's amazing for light rain on the Shore. Would be happy to win another one.
  • 2 0
 im poor pls give me gear raceface..ill crash in this kit so damn good

